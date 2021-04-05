carandbike logo
Hyundai Has Sold Over 10 Lakh Made-In-India SUVs

The Hyundai Creta and the Venue have been the growth drivers for the brand's SUV dominance nearly 90 per cent of the 10 lakh sales milestone achieved in the last six years.

The Hyundai Creta has contributed about 8.1 lakh units to the company's total SUV sales expand View Photos
The Hyundai Creta has contributed about 8.1 lakh units to the company's total SUV sales

  • Hyundai sold about 8.1 lakh Cretas in domestic & export markets
  • The Venue is the second largest contributor to Hyundai India's SUV sales
  • Hyundai's SUV journey in India began with the Terracan in 2003

Hyundai Motor India has announced the sale of over one million made-in-India SUVs across domestic and export markets. The Korean auto giant's SUV line-up comprises models like the Hyundai Venue, Creta, Tucson, and Kona Electric, a number of which are exported from India to other markets globally. The automaker's SUV line-up previously also comprised premium offerings like the Santa Fe and Terracan in India. Amidst the landmark SUV sales, the Hyundai Creta and the Venue have managed to make the most significant contributions to overall volumes.

Hyundai's SUV line-up also comprises the Tucson, Venue and Kona Electric

Commenting on the landmark achievement, Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India, said, "We are extremely grateful for the love and trust our customers have presented in Hyundai branded SUVs. As frontrunners in the introduction of revolutionary technologies, we continue to establish new milestones and redefine benchmarks across segments. With over 1 Million cumulative SUV sales in domestic and export markets, we have reiterated the promise of Make-in-India over nearly two and a half decades of our presence in India. This achievement also epitomises our manufacturing excellence and the unconditional admiration for the Hyundai brand in India. Our journey towards SUV leadership was initiated by brands such as Tucson, Santa Fe and Terracan. Now we have witnessed exponential growth in the segment with the launch of contemporary brands like Creta and Venue that have quickly gone on to become well-established household names."

Hyundai India's SUV sales growth catapulted with the launch of the Creta SUV

The Hyundai Creta has been the brand's top-selling SUV in India with a cumulative sales record of 5.9 lakh units in the domestic market and over 2.2 lakh units in the export market. The first generation version arrived in 2015 and the model has been the compact SUV segment-leader with the second-generation that arrived in March last year. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Venue subcompact SUV has been a top-seller in its respective segment. The company has already sold over 1.8 lakh units of the model in the domestic market.

Hyundai's SUV journey in India began with the Terracan in 2003 and was a premium offering. The model would later make way for the Santa Fe and the Tucson in the premium end of the SUV segment, but it wasn't until the arrival of the Creta and the Venue that the company has been extremely active in the SUV segment.

