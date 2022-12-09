Malo Le Masson, Hero MotoCorp’s Head of Strategy & Product Planning Resigns

After spending more than six years with Hero MotoCorp , Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy, M&A and Global Product Planning has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside the company, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement today. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume has announced a reorganisation in its leadership team and roles, following Le Masson’s decision to leave Hero MotoCorp.

“Malo has been instrumental in enriching our product portfolio and evolving this function. Needless to say, he is leaving his footprint in our future line-up, as the company prepares to introduce a range of new scooters and motorcycles over the next 12 to 18 months. We wish the very best to Malo for his future endeavours. He will continue working with us until the end of December 2022,” said Mike Clarke, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Human Resources Office, Hero MotoCorp.

Also Read: 2021 Hero XPulse 200 4V Review

Le Masson played a key role in the launch of the Hero XPulse 200, and the development of the updated XPulse 200 4V.

Niranjan Gupta, currently Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has been given the additional charge of heading Strategy and M&A for the company. Niranjan has been the CFO for the past six years, ensuring strong financial shape and cash flows of the company and playing a key role in business decisions. Gupta is also Director on the board of several associate companies, including Ather Energy, an associate company in the EV space; HMCMM Auto Private Limited, a joint venture for fuel injection system, and HMCL Colombia, a subsidiary of HMCL for global business.

Vikram Kasbekar, Executive Director on the Board of Hero MotoCorp, has been given the responsibility to head the key function of Global Product Planning as an interim charge. Vikram is also on the board of HMCMM Auto Private Limited and HNBL, Bangladesh.

Also Read: Exclusive: Hero XPulse 400 To Get 421 cc Engine

“As we gear up to leverage the emerging opportunities and address the rapidly evolving business climate, it is our people who will continue to be the key differentiator in this environment of change and impact. In keeping with this philosophy, Niranjan and Vikram have been entrusted with additional strategic responsibilities. Both of them have an impeccable track record of delivering outstanding business results in the highly competitive environment and their immense experience and expertise will surely contribute towards the company’s performance,” added Mike Clarke.