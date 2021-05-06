Maruti Suzuki's Production Drops 7 Per Cent In April 2021

Maruti Suzuki India announced that its production in April 2021 stood at 159,955 units, a seven per cent drop when compared to March 2021. The company produced a total of 172,433 units during the same period last year. Production of entry-level cars including the Maruti Suzuki Alto and the S-Presso stood at 29,056 units last month as against 28,519 units in March this year. In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said, "There was no production in April 2020 due to COVID -19 related lockdown. A comparison between April 2021 production volume and that of April 2020 doesn't have any meaning."

Production of utility vehicles remained flat month-on-month at Maruti Suzuki

Production of the brand's B-segment cars including the Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, and Dzire, declined to 83,432 units in April this year, as against 95,186 units produced in March 2021. With respect to Maruti Suzuki's utility vehicles, production of cars like the Gypsy, Ertiga, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and the XL6 declined to 31,059 units last month, as compared to 32,421 units in March.

Production of the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry light commercial vehicle stood at 2,390 units in April, which remained flat month-on-month, when compared to 2,397 units produced in March 2021.

