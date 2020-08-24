New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

language dropdown

The company has said that the pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks and it will also undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The company says that the MG Hectors resale value is dominating the segment.

MG Motor India has launched its pre-owned vertical called MG Reassure. With it the company aims to provide quick and the best residual value for MG cars to customers across its dealerships. The company has said that the pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks and it will also undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles.

gd3jvs1g

The company has said that the pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks 

MG

MG Cars

Hector

Hector Plus

ZS EV

MG owners can also sell their MG cars without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centers. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG Family while enjoying flexible ownership.”

97tnq7n

Customers will get 3 years warranty, roadside assistance and 3 free services 

0 Comments

While the rigorous checking is certainly a plus point for all MG pre-owned vehicles, the company has also assured customers that they would get 3 years and unlimited kilometres Warranty, 3 years roadside assistance, and 3 free services as well. 
 

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MG Hector with Immediate Rivals

MG Hector
MG
Hector

Latest News

MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business
India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US India-Made KTM 200 Duke Launched In The US
CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film CCM Spitfire Blackout Celebrates Upcoming Black Widow Film
The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways The Batman Teaser-Trailer Reveals New Batmobile Spitting Fire, Going Sideways
25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year 25000 Units Of The Maruti Suzuki XL6 Sold In One Year
Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah Panasonic's Tech Powers Vehicle-To-Everything Tests In Utah
Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September Jeep Wagoneer Teased; To Debut In September
Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary Florida Teachers Turn Their Students' Desks Into Little Jeeps To Make Social Distancing Less Scary
This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie This Go-Kart Takes Inspiration From A VW Beetle And A Pixar Movie
MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP MotoGP: Miguel Oliveira Makes Final Corner Pass To Win Thrilling Styrian GP
Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China Mercedes-AMG Opens First Ever Experience Centre In China
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch 2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time Sebastian Vettel Uses The Latest iPhone For Its Camera; Says Tech Is Designed To Steal Time
FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis FIA President Jean Todt Wants Formula 1 To Return To Indianapolis
Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England Production Of Bentley's Pikes Peak Continental GT Limited Edition Model Begins In Crewe, England

Popular Cars

rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.64 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

₹ 3.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 13.69 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
6.6
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

₹ 9.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

₹ 7 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.0
star-white
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 9.99 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.3
star-white
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 7.59 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular MG Cars

MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 12.74 - 17.73 Lakh *
MG Hector Plus
MG Hector Plus
₹ 13.49 - 18.54 Lakh *
MG ZS EV
MG ZS EV
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh *
Mercedes Benz Glc Desktop
x
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
Vehicle Owners Must Have A Valid PUC Certificate To Renew Insurance: IRDAI
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
2020 Renault Duster vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta vs Nissan Kicks vs Maruti Suzuki S-Cross: Price Comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser Pre-Bookings Begin In India
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
2020 Honda Jazz BS6 Spied Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities