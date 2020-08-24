MG Motor India Enters The Pre-Owned Vehicle Business

The company says that the MG Hectors resale value is dominating the segment.

MG Motor India has launched its pre-owned vertical called MG Reassure. With it the company aims to provide quick and the best residual value for MG cars to customers across its dealerships. The company has said that the pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks and it will also undertake a methodical evaluation for the pricing of the used vehicles.

The company has said that the pre-owned vehicles will be assessed through more than 160 quality checks

MG owners can also sell their MG cars without any obligation to exchange them for a new MG vehicle. Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India said, “This program also offers a unique opportunity to other patrons for purchasing quality pre-loved MG cars from our Reassure centers. The initiative will enhance customer retention and empower our patrons to stay within the MG Family while enjoying flexible ownership.”

Customers will get 3 years warranty, roadside assistance and 3 free services

While the rigorous checking is certainly a plus point for all MG pre-owned vehicles, the company has also assured customers that they would get 3 years and unlimited kilometres Warranty, 3 years roadside assistance, and 3 free services as well.



