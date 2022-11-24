Royal Enfield Himalayan Gets Three New Colours; Prices Start At Rs. 2.16 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan with three new colours for 2023 which are – Glacier Blue, Sleet Black and Dune Brown. Prices for the Himalayan with new colours starts at Rs. 2,15,900 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The Himalayan also gets a new de-bossed logo with the three new colours and a USB port as an added feature.

(2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan - Sleet Black)

Commenting on the launch of the new colourways, B Govindarajan, Chief Executive Officer, Royal Enfield said “Launched in 2016, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been a stellar performing motorcycle in our portfolio. Developed and designed from decades of experience of riding in the mountains, and thousands of kilometres of traversing some of the toughest terrain, the Himalayan has undoubtedly created a new segment of accessible adventure touring for riders across the world. A simple, versatile, go-anywhere motorcycle, the Himalayan has resonated well with millions of adventure aficionados and has brought in new riding enthusiasts into the Royal Enfield community. The reliable and consistent performance of the Himalayan coupled with the introduction of these new terrain-inspired hues will definitely add more colour to every adventure.”

(2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan - Glacier Blue)

Royal Enfield says that the Glacier Blue takes inspiration from the crystal clear glacial lakes of the Himalayas, while the Dune Brown represents the cold Himalayan deserts of Hunder, situated in Nubra Valley, Ladakh. Royal Enfield also brought back the popular Sleet pattern, but in a new black version called the Sleet Black, which is inspired by the glistening razor-sharp sleet on rock surfaces.

The motorcycle continues to get the same 411 cc single- cylinder long-stroke engine making 24.3 bhp at 6,500 rpm along with peak torque of 32 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox.