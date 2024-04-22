Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled; Gets New Black Alloys And TPMS

Toyota India has rolled out a new variant of its ever-popular Fortuner SUV, named the Fortuner Leader Edition. Bookings for the Leader Edition are now open at Toyota’s dealerships, but the company has not announced a price for the latest addition to the Fortuner lineup. The Leader Edition is available only in two-wheel drive form, and with the diesel engine, with the regular Fortuner in this configuration being priced from Rs. 35.93 lakh to Rs. 38.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Not much changes on the outside with the Leader Edition, as the only differences this new variant brings to the table are dual-tone paint schemes (combining white or silver body paint with a black roof), new 18-inch alloys painted black, and front and rear bumper spoilers, which will be offered as dealer-level fitments for an additional cost. The only feature added to the Leader Edition over the regular Fortuner is a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The rest of the Fortuner package remains the same, with the 2.8-litre diesel engine churning out a peak 201 bhp. Depending on the transmission chosen (six-speed manual or automatic), torque output peaks at 420 Nm with the manual and at 500 Nm with the automatic. The Leader Edition will not be available in four-wheel drive form.

In a press note, Toyota Kirloskar Motor revealed the Fortuner has amassed sales of over 2.51 lakh units since it was launched in 2009. At present, the Fortuner completely dominates its segment, with the only other offerings in the segment being the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Isuzu MU-X.