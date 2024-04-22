Login
Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Unveiled; Gets New Black Alloys And TPMS

Based on the two-wheel drive diesel variant, the Fortuner Leader Edition has a sportier external appearance compared to the regular Fortuner.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 22, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition gets dual-tone paint options.
  • Equipped with new-design 18-inch black alloy wheels.
  • Tyre pressure monitor included; front and rear bumper spoilers to be offered as dealer-level fitments.

Toyota India has rolled out a new variant of its ever-popular Fortuner SUV, named the Fortuner Leader Edition. Bookings for the Leader Edition are now open at Toyota’s dealerships, but the company has not announced a price for the latest addition to the Fortuner lineup. The Leader Edition is available only in two-wheel drive form, and with the diesel engine, with the regular Fortuner in this configuration being priced from Rs. 35.93 lakh to Rs. 38.21 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

 

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid Revealed; Offers Improved Fuel Efficiency

 

Not much changes on the outside with the Leader Edition, as the only differences this new variant brings to the table are dual-tone paint schemes (combining white or silver body paint with a black roof), new 18-inch alloys painted black, and front and rear bumper spoilers, which will be offered as dealer-level fitments for an additional cost. The only feature added to the Leader Edition over the regular Fortuner is a tyre pressure monitoring system.

 

The rest of the Fortuner package remains the same, with the 2.8-litre diesel engine churning out a peak 201 bhp. Depending on the transmission chosen (six-speed manual or automatic), torque output peaks at 420 Nm with the manual and at 500 Nm with the automatic. The Leader Edition will not be available in four-wheel drive form.

 

Also Read: Toyota Innova Hycross GX (O) Launched At Rs 20.99 Lakh

 

In a press note, Toyota Kirloskar Motor revealed the Fortuner has amassed sales of over 2.51 lakh units since it was launched in 2009. At present, the Fortuner completely dominates its segment, with the only other offerings in the segment being the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Isuzu MU-X.

Research More on Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner
8.3

Toyota Fortuner

Starts at ₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Fortuner Specifications
View Fortuner Features

Popular Toyota Models

Explore More

