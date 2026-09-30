logo
Select City

Yamaha R15 M Could Be Discontinued; Base Variants To Continue

car&bike Team
last published date : 30 September 2026, 18:09 IST
Follow us on
Yamaha R15 M Could Be Discontinued; Base Variants To Continue
Highlights
  • R15 M could be dropped from the lineup
  • Standard R15 variants to continue with and without a quickshifter
  • Wider price gap between the R2 and the R15 in Yamaha’s product portfolio

Yamaha India is likely to discontinue the R15 M in India following the launch of the R2. While the company has not officially confirmed the move, the R15 M is understood to be available only until existing dealer stock is exhausted.

Yamaha R15 V4 Quickshifter

The R15 V4 currently starts at Rs 1.74 lakh, while the R15 M is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The R2, meanwhile, starts at Rs 2.30 lakh, going up to Rs 2.53 lakh for the top-spec M variant, (both ex-showroom, Delhi), leaving about Rs 39,000 between the R15 M and the R2. Removing the R15 M would increase the gap between the standard R15 and R2, giving the two motorcycles clearer separation within Yamaha’s lineup.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained

2026 Yamaha R2 7

The R2 gets a 204cc single-cylinder DOHC engine, compared with the R15’s 155cc single-cylinder SOHC motor. The R2 packs 49cc more displacement, registering 8 bhp more power and 4.9Nm more torque than the R15.

The R2 also brings a TFT instrument cluster and updated styling, giving buyers a more substantial step up from the R15 beyond the additional performance.

For now, the R15 M continues to be available through select Yamaha dealerships, with bookings open for the remaining stock. The standard R15 V4 will remain on sale, with and without the quickshifter option.

# Yamaha# Yamaha R15# Yamaha R15M# Yamaha R15 V4.0# R15M# R15 V4# R2# Yamaha R2# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
car&bike Team
car&bike Team

carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!

Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team
EmailFacebookLinkedInTwitter
AD

Learn more about

Yamaha R15M
Yamaha R15M
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.9 - 2.01 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View R15M Specifications
View R15M Features
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Yamaha R15 M Could Be Discontinued; Base Variants To Continue