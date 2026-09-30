Yamaha R15 M Could Be Discontinued; Base Variants To Continue

Yamaha India is likely to discontinue the R15 M in India following the launch of the R2. While the company has not officially confirmed the move, the R15 M is understood to be available only until existing dealer stock is exhausted.

The R15 V4 currently starts at Rs 1.74 lakh, while the R15 M is priced at Rs 1.90 lakh (both ex-showroom, Delhi). The R2, meanwhile, starts at Rs 2.30 lakh, going up to Rs 2.53 lakh for the top-spec M variant, (both ex-showroom, Delhi), leaving about Rs 39,000 between the R15 M and the R2. Removing the R15 M would increase the gap between the standard R15 and R2, giving the two motorcycles clearer separation within Yamaha’s lineup.

Also Read: Yamaha YZF-R2 vs Yamaha R15: Differences Explained

The R2 gets a 204cc single-cylinder DOHC engine, compared with the R15’s 155cc single-cylinder SOHC motor. The R2 packs 49cc more displacement, registering 8 bhp more power and 4.9Nm more torque than the R15.

The R2 also brings a TFT instrument cluster and updated styling, giving buyers a more substantial step up from the R15 beyond the additional performance.

For now, the R15 M continues to be available through select Yamaha dealerships, with bookings open for the remaining stock. The standard R15 V4 will remain on sale, with and without the quickshifter option.