2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect

Royal Enfield will be launching the updated Classic 350 tomorrow following its unveiling earlier this month.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 31, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Classic 350 gets fresh paint schemes
  • Gets an LED headlamp and gear position indicator
  • Remains unchanged mechanically

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the updated Classic 350 earlier this month, and its price launch is slated to happen tomorrow, September 1, 2024. The Classic 350 was last updated in 2021, featuring a new chassis and engine, and nearly after three years, Royal Enfield is giving its best-selling motorcycle an update.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350 Unveiled Ahead Of September 1 Launch

 

 

The 2024 Classic 350 retains the iconic design of its predecessor but gets subtle cosmetic updates. Among these are seven new paint options, which include Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, Commando Sand, and Stealth Black. These new colours will be available across five variants: Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Emerald.

 

A significant update is the inclusion of an all-LED headlight and pilot lamps while LED turn indicators come standard on the top-spec variant, other versions still feature halogen indicators, with an option to upgrade to LED. Additionally, the Signal and Emerald variants are equipped with adjustable levers as standard, while buyers of other variants can opt for them separately.

 

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Classic 350: In Pictures

 

RE Classic 350 7 1

The classic analogue-based instrument cluster, which features a small MID screen, remains largely unchanged but now includes a gear position indicator among other key information. A C-type charging port has also been integrated under the handlebar. Moreover, dual-channel ABS is now standard across all variants of the new Classic 350.

 

The 2024 Classic 350 continues to be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine introduced in 2021. This engine delivers 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is housed within a dual-cradle frame supported by 41mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

 

Also Read: 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350: Top 7 Highlights

 

RE Classic 350 6 1

The updated Classic 350 will once again compete with rivals such as the Honda CB 350, H'ness 350, Jawa 350, and Royal Enfield's own Hunter 350. The current Classic 350 is priced between Rs. 1.93 lakh and Rs. 2.24 lakh, depending on the variant, and it's expected that the refreshed model will see a slight price increase.

Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Classic 350# New Classic 350# Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350# RE Classic 350# bikes
