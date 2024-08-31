2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect

Royal Enfield took the wraps off the updated Classic 350 earlier this month, and its price launch is slated to happen tomorrow, September 1, 2024. The Classic 350 was last updated in 2021, featuring a new chassis and engine, and nearly after three years, Royal Enfield is giving its best-selling motorcycle an update.

The 2024 Classic 350 retains the iconic design of its predecessor but gets subtle cosmetic updates. Among these are seven new paint options, which include Emerald, Jodhpur Blue, Madras Red, Medallion Brown, Commando Sand, and Stealth Black. These new colours will be available across five variants: Heritage, Heritage Premium, Signals, Dark, and Emerald.

A significant update is the inclusion of an all-LED headlight and pilot lamps while LED turn indicators come standard on the top-spec variant, other versions still feature halogen indicators, with an option to upgrade to LED. Additionally, the Signal and Emerald variants are equipped with adjustable levers as standard, while buyers of other variants can opt for them separately.

The classic analogue-based instrument cluster, which features a small MID screen, remains largely unchanged but now includes a gear position indicator among other key information. A C-type charging port has also been integrated under the handlebar. Moreover, dual-channel ABS is now standard across all variants of the new Classic 350.

The 2024 Classic 350 continues to be powered by the 349 cc single-cylinder J-series engine introduced in 2021. This engine delivers 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The engine is housed within a dual-cradle frame supported by 41mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear.

