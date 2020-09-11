BMW R 18 Launch Date Revealed

The new BMW R 18 retro cruiser motorcycle will be launched in India on September 19, 2020. The BMW R 18 is an achingly good-looking motorcycle. It is a full-blown modern heavyweight cruiser, and BMW Motorrad says it combined classic styling with modern technology in flowing, seamless manner. BMW had listed the motorcycle on its website way back in April 2020. It gets a tear-drop shaped fuel tank, a long wheelbase, round headlamp and splashes of chrome in the right places. The design inspiration comes from the BMW R5, old BMW R5, which was in production in late 1930s.

The 1,802 cc air-and-oil cooled boxer engine makes 91 bhp at 4,750 rpm, 157 Nm at 3,000 rpm

The beautifully chromed engine, the exposed shaft drive and the hidden cantilever monoshock at the rear (to give it a hard-tail look) and beautifully done exhaust pipes with fish-tail tips along with the old-school valve covers and the round LED headlamp and the wire spoke wheels. Needless to say, it is beautifully done and the single-piece seat drives home the point that this motorcycle is meant to be ridden alone.

The design is inspired by the classic BMW R5, complete with the hard-tail look

The BMW R 18 gets a 1,802 cc boxer-twin engine, where the heads jut out of the sides of the motorcycle. The engine is air-cooled as well as oil-cooled and it makes 91 bhp of peak power at 4,750 rpm and a massive 157 Nm of maximum torque at just 3,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox and employs a final shaft drive instead of a chain drive or a belt drive. One can also opt for a low-speed reverse gear as well.

The instrument console is an analogue clock with a small digital display. Three riding modes - Rain, Roll and Rock, are offered.

There are three riding modes to begin with, which are Rain, Roll and Rock (Yes, you read that right). Plus, the motorcycle also gets automatic stability control and motor slip regulation. The Rain mode offers the least power and high levels of traction control while Roll is for daily use, city riding and Rock of course offers full power, crisp throttle response and a bit of wheel-spin as well. The motorcycle will have two variants on sale, standard and the first edition.

We expect the prices of the motorcycle to start at ₹ 18 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price, the BMW R 18 could go up against the likes of the newly launched Triumph Rocket 3 GT and the Rocket 3 R.

