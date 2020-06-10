New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Lockdown: Maruti Suzuki Production Down By 98 Per Cent In May 2020

In a regulatory filing made at the Bombay Stock Exchange, the company has informed that it made just 3,714 vehicles in May 2020 which is 98 per cent lower than the number achieved in May 2019.

Maruti Suzuki had manufactured 1,51,888 vehicles in May 2019

Highlights

  • 62 units of Super Carry light commercial vehicle were made in May
  • Ciaz production saw a drop of 95% when compared to May 2019
  • Maruti Suzuki has restarted production at all 3 facilities in the country

The Coronavirus pandemic has had a huge effect on the production of Maruti Suzuki cars in the country. According to regulatory filing made at the Bombay Stock Exchange on Tuesday, India's largest car maker has informed that it was able to make just 3,714 vehicles at its 3 plants in May 2020. This is 98 per cent lower than 1,51,888 vehicles the company had manufactured in the same period in 2019. Of the total vehicles made, 3,652 units were of passenger cars while 62 units of Super Carry light commercial vehicle were also manufactured.

The mini-segment which includes cars like the S-Presso saw a drop of over 98 per cent in May 2020

Almost similar drops were seen across all segments. The mini segment that consists of cars like the Alto and S-Presso saw just 401 cars being made in comparison to 23,874 units made in May 2019, a drop of over 98 per cent. The compact segment which has more premium hatches like Baleno and Swift also saw a drop of over 97 per cent with 1,950 cars made in contrast to 84,705 units manufactured last year. In addition to this, the company was able to make just 928 units of the utility vehicles like the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga registering a fall of 96 per cent. The figure stood at 24,748 cars last year.

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19

Maruti Suzuki was able to make 928 units of the utility vehicles like the Vitara Brezza and Ertiga in May

Maruti Suzuki has restarted production at all its 3 facilities in the country in a phased manner in the Month of May. These include the company plants in Haryana located at Manesar and Gurugram as well as the Suzuki Motor corporation plant in Gujarat. The company says that it is following all government mandated guidelines when it comes to ensuring strict safety protocols at all places, including following social distancing norms and ensuring regular sanitisation of its premises.

