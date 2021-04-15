carandbike logo
Hero MotoCorp Launches Sales & After-Sales Service On Whatsapp

To access the feature, Hero customers can scan the QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp touchpoints, or by calling +918367796950 from their mobile device.

Hero MotoCorp announces sales, after-sales service on Whatsapp

Highlights

  • Customers can make service bookings and provide post-service feedback
  • Real-time status of two-wheeler repair can be monitored on Whatsapp
  • Customers can also make vehicle inquiry and bookings

Hero MotoCorp has launched a comprehensive range of sales and after-sales services on the messaging app, Whatsapp. Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24x7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Offers Hero Connect On Destini 125

mv190l5k

The Hero Destini 125 is Hero MotoCorp's 125 cc scooter

Commenting on the new accessibility feature, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero MotoCorp is committed to providing the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales & service options. With this new digital initiative, we hope to strengthen our connection with the customers and at the same time ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions at their fingertips."

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Despatches 5.77 Units In March 2021

95kln5vg

The Hero Glamour is one of the highest selling commuter motorcycles from Hero MotoCorp

0 Comments

To access the feature, customers can scan the QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling +918367796950 from their mobile device. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services offered by the feature. Customers can make service booking and provide post-service feedback, and also check real-time status check of the vehicle under repair. Customers can also locate nearest workshop and showroom, as well as initiate job cards, and also inquire about a vehicle and make bookings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

