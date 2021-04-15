Hero MotoCorp Launches Sales & After-Sales Service On Whatsapp

Hero MotoCorp has launched a comprehensive range of sales and after-sales services on the messaging app, Whatsapp. Hero MotoCorp customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed 24x7 on the messaging platform. The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Commenting on the new accessibility feature, Naveen Chauhan, Head - Sales & Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "Hero MotoCorp is committed to providing the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales & service options. With this new digital initiative, we hope to strengthen our connection with the customers and at the same time ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions at their fingertips."

To access the feature, customers can scan the QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling +918367796950 from their mobile device. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services offered by the feature. Customers can make service booking and provide post-service feedback, and also check real-time status check of the vehicle under repair. Customers can also locate nearest workshop and showroom, as well as initiate job cards, and also inquire about a vehicle and make bookings.

