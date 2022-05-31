  • Home
  • News
  • Indian Shares Settle Higher On Auto, Tech Rally

Indian Shares Settle Higher On Auto, Tech Rally

Indian shares ended higher for a third straight session on Monday, riding on gains in technology stocks and a surge in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra after strong quarterly earnings.
authorBy car&bike Team
31-May-22 03:00 PM IST
Indian Shares Settle Higher On Auto, Tech Rally banner

Indian shares ended higher for a third straight session on Monday, riding on gains in technology stocks and a surge in automaker Mahindra and Mahindra after strong quarterly earnings.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 1.89% higher at 16,661.40, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 1.9% at 55,925.74. Both the indexes added more than 1% on Friday.

The market also benefited from an uptick in the global mood after news that Shanghai will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, easing a city-wide lockdown that began two months ago. [MKTS/GLOB]

Mahindra and Mahindra rose 6.2% to a record high after it reported a 48% jump in quarterly profit.

This pushed the Nifty auto index up 2% to its highest in three months. Shares of Tata Motors added 3% after the Jaguar Land Rover owner said it could acquire Ford India's plant in Gujarat.

Technology stocks rose for a third session to notch a gain of 3.9%.

Stocks in India's $194-billion IT sector have taken a beating in recent months from growing investor worries about inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of the Ukraine war on client spending.

Of the fifty stocks on the Nifty 50, 45 closed higher and all the major sub-indexes settled in positive territory.

Realty stocks settled up 4.1% at a three-week high.

The Indian franchise partner of Domino's Pizza, Jubilant FoodWorks, rose 11% to a one-month high after March-quarter results.

Among the few decliners, Nifty component Sun Pharma dropped 1.73% after it reported a quarterly loss.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Related Articles
Indian Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Enjoys Strong First Quarter As COVID Restrictions Ease
Indian Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra Enjoys Strong First Quarter As COVID Restrictions Ease
3 days ago
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 11.99 Lakh
12 days ago
Mahindra Considering Buying GM's Talegaon Plant - Report
Mahindra Considering Buying GM's Talegaon Plant - Report
12 days ago
Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing For The First Time
Mahindra Thar 5-Door Spotted Testing For The First Time
14 days ago

Top trending

1Mercedes-AMG EQS
Mercedes-AMG EQS
2Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near You
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Quick Links

Exciting Deals for Used Cars
Explore New Arrivals
Shop Top-Rated Cars
Used Cars Under ₹10 Lakh
Best-Selling Pre-Owned SUVs

Mahindra Cars

View All