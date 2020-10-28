MG And Tata Power Inaugurate First Superfast EV Charging Station In Nagpur

MG Motor India and Tata Power Corporation Limited today inaugurated the first Superfast Charging EV station in the city of Nagpur. The move is part of MG's recent partnership with Tata Power for deployment of 50 KW DC Superfast Charging Stations across the country. The public EV charging station is available to all vehicles compatible with CCS/ CHAdeMO fast-charging standards and is in line with MG's commitment to provide a 5-way charging ecosystem. The MG ZS EV can be charged up to 80% in 50 minutes at the facility.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “We feel confident that it will pave the way for superior EV adoption in the region. With Tata Power as partner, a renowned major in the field of renewable energy, we are confident that we will create a distinct synergy together.”

MG Motor India has a total of 10 SuperFast 50 kW charging stations across its dealerships in five cities - New Delhi- NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad with similar expansions to more cities. Tata Power, on the other hand, has established an elaborate EV Charging ecosystem with 200+ Charging points in 24 different cities under the EZ Charge brand along with a digital platform to facilitate an easy & smooth customer experience. The MG-Tata Power partnership will involve core values and operating models that are in line with their existing customer-centric approach.



