Planning To Buy A Mahindra XUV700? Here Are Pros And Cons
- The Mahindra XUV700 is the new flagship model in the carmaker's line-up.
- It is offered in both diesel and petrol iteration with MT and AT variants
- It gets the AWD system only in the range-topping diesel automatic variant
The Mahindra XUV700 was launched in India last month and prices for the base MX variant start at Rs. 11.99 lakh while the range-topping Mahindra XUV700 AX7 has been priced at Rs. 17.59 lakh for the petrol manual variant, going up to Rs. 19.79 lakh for the top-of-the-line AX7 diesel automatic trim. However, the luxury pack variant for the AX7 manual variant is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh and the for the AX7 automatic trim is priced at Rs. 20.99 lakh for the petrol and Rs. 21.59 lakh for the diesel variant. The fully loaded AWD AX7 Automatic luxury trim is priced at Rs. 22.89 lakh. The new Mahindra XUV700 rivals the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar among others.
Pros
- Bigger Dimensions: The Mahindra XUV700 is built on a new W601 monocoque platform and will be larger than the exiting XUV500 in every aspect. In terms of dimensions, the new SUV measures 4695 mm in length, 1890 mm in width, and 1755 mm in height. So, compared to the XUV500 it's 110 mm longer but 30 mm shorter, while the width remains unchanged. The XUV700's wheelbase is also 50 mm longer at 2750 mm.
- Looks Stylish: Upfront it will get a new grille, featuring vertical chrome slates and Mahindra's new logo, flanked by new LED headlamps and twin C-shaped LED daytime running lights. The SUV will also come with new sportier alloy wheels, new flush-fitting door handles and flared haunches. The SUV will also come with new wraparound LED taillamps, sculpted tailgate and beefy bumper with silver cladding. While lower variants of the Mahindra XUV700 rides on 17-inch steel or diamond cut alloy wheels, the range-topping AX7 trim gets a size bigger- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
- Feature Rich Cabin: On the inside, it gets a very well-laid-out and premium cabin with larger comfortable seats, premium upholstery, and a host of smart features. It features Alexa support and a fully connected car technology called Adrenox, which comes with voice command to access various in-car functions. Other premium feature also included a Sony-powered 12-speakers 3D surround sound system, six-way power adjustable seats with memory and welcome function and panoramic sunroof are only limited to the top-end variants. The range-topping trims also get three pre-set drive modes - Zip, Zap, and Zoom, along with a Custom setting. The XUV700 will come with a well-laid-out cabin offered in both 5- and 7-seater options. The base MX Series models of the XUV700 come with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 7-inch instrument cluster, android auto, steering mounted switches, and Day & Night IRVM. The AX series models come with HD dual-display units with two 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and instrumentation, ventilated seats Amazon Alexa Built-In, Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play, wireless charging and AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features. Features like the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) technology will be limited to the range-topping AX7 variants.
- Engine options: Mahindra is offering the new XUV700 with both the petrol and diesel engine options. The Mahindra XUV700 petrol version gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to make 197 bhp at 5000 rpm and develops a peak torque of 380 Nm at 1750 to 3000 rpm. The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The diesel variants get a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk oil burner that is offered in three states of tune. For base variants it is tuned to churn out 153 bhp at 3750 rpm and 360 Nm at 1500 to 2800 rpm, while is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard. There's a more powerful option as well which makes 182 bhp at 3500 rpm and this version is offered with the option of both - a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque. While the former offers a peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600 to 2800 rpm, the automatic option with the optional All-Wheel Drive (AWD) transfer case develops 450 Nm at 1750 to 2800 rpm.
- Safety Features: The SUV is also high on safety with features like front, side and curtain airbags, 360-degree camera, ISOFIX seat mounts, hill hold/descent function and electronic parking brake and Dynamic Stability Program (DSP) among others.
Cons
- Lower Variants Only Five-Seater: Mahindra is offering the XUV700 with the seven-seater option only on the range-topping seven-seater variant. Lower variants are offered only as five seater.
- Not All Features Are Standard: Features like the AdrenoX connected car tech, Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging among others remain exclusive to the optional luxury pack.
- No Automatic In Base MX Variant: The base variant of the Mahindra XUV700 does get both petrol and diesel engine options but both engines are mated to a six-speed manual transmission as standard. Automatic transmission isn't available even as an optional offering.
- Low Power Output In Base MX Diesel Variant- For base variants, the 2.2-litre, four-cylinder diesel variant is tuned to churn out 153 bhp at 3750 rpm and 360 Nm at 1500 to 2800 rpm, while is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard.
- No Petrol AWD options on offer- The petrol variants of the Mahindra XUV700 doesn't get the all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. Customers can opt for the AWD system only in the AX7 diesel variants.
