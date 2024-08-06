Login
Tata Curvv EV Coupe SUV India Launch Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

The all-new Tata Curvv EV will go on sale in India tomorrow, while the ICE version of the car will only be showcased.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Tata Curvv and Curvv EV both will make their debut on August 7
  • Curvv EV will be launched tomorrow, the ICE version of the coupe SUV will launch in September
  • Expect the Tata Curvv EV to be launched in the range of Rs. 17 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh

The long-anticipated Tata Curvv Coupe SUV is all set to be launched in India tomorrow. While both the all-electric and the internal combustion engine-powered version of the Coupe SUV will be introduced tomorrow, the company will only announce prices for the Tata Curvv EV. The ICE version of the Tata Curvv will go on sale in India in September 2024.

 

Here’s What You Can Expect:

 

Design & Size

Tata Curvv EV 3

 

The new Tata Curvv and Curvv EV adopt the Coupe SUV body style – a combination of the stylish coupe sedan and an SUV. In terms of size will be positioned above the Tata Nexon and compared with the likes of the MG ZS EV. The ICE version of the Curvv will compete in the same segment as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Tata has previously shared the ICE Curvv measures 4,308 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,630 mm in height, with a 2,560 mm-long wheelbase. Boot capacity for the Curvv ICE has previously been confirmed to be 422 litres. 

 

Also Read: Production-Spec Tata Curvv Coupe-SUV Exterior Revealed Ahead Of August 7 Launch

 

Tata Curvv EV concept vs production 2 1

 

Visually the Curvv EV is quite similar to the original concept car that was showcased back in April 2022. So, you have the EV-specific front with a covered grille, end-to-end connected LED DRLs, vertically positioned LED headlamps and a wide central air dam. The car is built on the Acti.ev platform that also underpins the Punch EV, and thus it features a front charging port. The ICE Curvv will get a proper grill similar to what we have seen in Harrier or Safari. 

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv Features, Powertrain Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

 

Features & Cabin

 

Both the ICE and the EV versions of the Curvv are expected to be loaded with smart features and tech. LED headlamps, LED daytime running lamps and LED taillamps will be common for both, and we do expect to see at least a set of 16-inch alloy wheels on the cars. The Curvv EV will get the EV-specific design with aero inserts. 

 

Tata Curvv EV Interior 1

 

As for cabin features, both Curvv ICE and Curvv EV will be equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster (both by Harman), a 9-speaker JBL music system, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 4-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, automatic temperature control, a powered tailgate with gesture control, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. Other features of interest include ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 360-degree surround-view system.

 

Also Read: Tata Curvv EV: How Different Is The Production Coupe-SUV From The Concept?

 

Tata Curvv EV 1 1

 

Also, with regards to safety, we expect to see - 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX mounts, and electronic parking brake with auto-hold function among more. The higher trim levels will feature 14 level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) functions. 

 

Powertrain Options

 

tata curvv revealed in production form carandbike 4

 

The Curvv EV, meanwhile, is likely to have a battery pack in the range of 50-60 kWh, and a range of over 500 kilometres. Tata has previously said it can offer both single- and dual-motor configurations on this architecture, but it remains to be seen if the Curvv will be available with those options. Engine options for the Curvv ICE, on the other hand, will likely include a 1.2-litre, direct-injection turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel.

 

Additionally, the Curvv EV will be offered with a vehicle-to-vehicle charging function and come with a 7.2 kW charger as standard.

 

Expected Price

 

The Tata Curvv EV is also expected to come in multiple variants, which Tata calls personas, which currently include – Creative, Fearless and Empowered for Tata Nexon EV. Considering the Nexon EV is priced between Rs. 14.49 lakh and Rs. 19.29 lakh (ex-showroom) we expect the Curvv EV to be priced between Rs. 17 lakh to Rs. 22 lakh (ex-showroom). 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

Expected Price : ₹ 18 - 25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 7, 2024

Popular Tata Models

