Tata Motors Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

Tata Motors announced that Guenter Butschek who had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, will be stepping down from his role as CEO & MD from June 30, 2021. He will continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this fiscal year.

Pursuant to this, Girish Wagh is being appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors Ltd from July 1, 2021. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group said, "I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years and creating a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the Company."

Shailesh Chandra will head the passenger vehicle division