Girish Wagh is being appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors Ltd from July 1, 2021.
authorBy Ameya Naik
23-Jun-21 09:31 PM IST
Tata Motors Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors banner

Tata Motors announced that Guenter Butschek who had informed his desire to relocate to Germany at the end of the contract for personal reasons, will be stepping down from his role as CEO & MD from June 30, 2021. He will continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this fiscal year. 

guenter butschek

Guenter Butschek will continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this fiscal year. 

Pursuant to this, Girish Wagh is being appointed as the Executive Director to the Board of Tata Motors Ltd from July 1, 2021. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group said, "I would like to thank Guenter for leading Tata Motors successfully over the last 5 years and creating a strong foundation for the future. I look forward to his continued inputs as a consultant to the Company."

ran9nkog

Shailesh Chandra will head the passenger vehicle division

Tata Motors' domestic business has successfully transitioned to a business unit structure with the commercial vehicles division headed by Girish Wagh and the Passenger Vehicle Division headed by Shailesh Chandra. Girish Wagh, President - Commercial Vehicles, Shailesh Chandra, President - Passenger Vehicles and Thierry Bollore, CEO - Jaguar Land Rover will continue to work closely with the Chairman, N Chandrasekaran.

