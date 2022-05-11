Tata Nexon EV Max India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Tata Motors has launched the new long-range Nexon EV Max in India today, and we have all the highlights from the launch event, here. The updated electric subcompact SUV comes with a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack and extended ARAI certified range of 437 km, along with a bunch of new features. The Nexon EV is currently one of the best-selling electric four-wheelers in India, however, the carmaker feels there is still some amount of range anxiety among its customers. And to address this, the company is bringing in the long-range model.

Visually, the long-range Nexon EV Max will largely remain identical to the regular model

The Tata Nexon EV Max is powered by a Permanent magnet synchronous AC motor that is paired with a larger 40.5 kWh Lithium-Ion battery pack. The motor offer 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. The Nexon EV Max goes from 0-100 kmph in less than 9 seconds, with a electronically limited top speed of 140 kmph.

In terms of features, the new Tata Nexon EV Max comes with new Makaran interior, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, jeweled controller knob with display, air purifier, smart watch integration, and cruise control among others. As for safety, the Nexon EV Max comes with all 4 disc brakes, ESP, Hill Hold and Hill Descent Control, dual airbags, emergency stop light, roll over mitigation, brake disc wiping, ISOFIX and more. The Nexon EV Max also comes with multi-mode regeneration function.

Visually, the new long-range Tata Nexon EV Max will largely remain identical to the regular model, however, the SUV does come in a new exclusive Intensi-Teal colour, along with Daytona Grey and Pristine White. All Nexon EV Max variants will come in dual tone colours as standard.

Here Are All The Highlights From The Launch Of The Tata Nexon EV Max: