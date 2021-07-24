Tata Tigor Subcompact Sedan: Top 5 Rivals

The Tata Tigor is one of the popular subcompact sedans in India and one of the most affordable models as well. Tata Motors currently sells the Tigor in India priced between Rs. 5.59 lakh to Rs. 7.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Tata Tigor is a petrol-only vehicle that's powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an optional AMT unit. The Tigor competes with a range of subcompact sedans in India, and here are five cars that are its top rivals.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is right now the best-selling sedan in India and a big rival to almost every other subcompact sedan in the market. Like the Tigor, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire too comes with only one petrol engine under the hood, which in this case, is also a 1.2-litre engine that is mated to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT unit. It's almost at par with the Tigor in terms of features, and it's priced between Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.03 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Hyundai Aura

The Hyundai Aura is yet another popular option to consider if looking for a subcompact sedan, and unlike the Tigor, this one comes in both petrol and diesel engine options. The car is offered in three engine options - 1.2 petrol, 1.0 turbo petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engine, while transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 5-speed AMT. The former petrol motor also gets a CNG variant in India. The Aura is priced between Rs. 5.98 lakh to Rs. 9.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda Amaze

The Honda Amaze is one of the nicer subcompact sedans in India right now and one of our top picks if you are looking for a diesel option. Honda offers 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, which come mated to a 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic. In fact, it's the first and only diesel CVT model in this space. The car is priced from Rs. 6.22 lakh to Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ford Aspire

The Ford Aspire is yet another great choice if you are looking for a subcompact sedan. In fact, this is one of our other top picks if you want a diesel manual option. The Aspire gets a bunch of decent features but missed out on a few like projector headlamps and LED DRLs. It's offered with 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The car is priced at Rs. 7.27 lakh to Rs. 8.72 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Tata Altroz

Yes, we know the Tata Altroz is not a subcompact sedan, however, its' almost as long, wider than the Tigor, and gets a longer wheelbase as well. Being a newer model, it gets better features and most of all, in addition to the 1.2-litre petrol engine, you also get a 1.5-litre diesel, and a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine as well. Moreover, it's priced similarly at Rs. 5.75 lakh and Rs. 9.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).