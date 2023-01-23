  • Home
  Honda Launches Activa 6G 'H-Smart' Variant With Keyless Operation; Priced At Rs. 80,537

Honda has launched a new top-end variant to the Activa 6G line-up, which gets alloy wheels and keyless operation.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
23-Jan-23 07:15 PM IST
Honda Motorcycles & Scooters India (HMSI) has launched a new premium variant to the Activa 6G line-up. Named the ‘H-Smart’ variant, the top-end offering brings premium features like keyless operation and alloy wheels to the most successful scooter in India. The Activa 6G Smart variant is priced at Rs. 80,537, which is around Rs. 3,500 more than the Deluxe Variant.

Variant

Price

Honda Activa H-SmartRs. 80,537
Honda Activa DeluxeRs. 77,036
Honda Activa StandardRs. 74,536

Launching the new variant, Atsushi Ogata, MD, President, & CEO, HMSI said, “Activa had re-activated the scooter market and has remained one of the top selling two-wheelers for more than a decade now. It has undergone multiple avatars for meeting the ever-changing expectations of our customers, and today we unveil the new OBD2 compliant Activa 2023 with a host of segment-first features offering more value to the customers.”

Honda Activa Smart comes with entirely keyless operation. Named H-Smart, the key adds multiple features like Smart Find - where you can locate the scooter using the key, Smart Unlock - which locks the scooter 20 seconds after no interaction with it, Smart Start - which lets you ride the scooter once the key is within 2 metres of the scooter without the need of physically using the key, and Smart Safe - which prevents vehicle theft using a Mapped Smart ECU. Apart from this, the fuel filler lid and the under seat storage can also be accessed without the need of using the physical key, so long as it is in proximity of the scooter. Apart from the smart key, the variant also gets 12-inch alloy wheels, apart from all the features already on the Activa 6G Deluxe.

