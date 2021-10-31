  • Home
Planning To Buy A Used Tata Harrier? Pros And Cons Here

The Tata Harrier is also gaining popularity in the used car market and if you are considering this SUV, here are some pros and cons.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
31-Oct-21 09:17 AM IST
Highlights
  • The Tata Harrier is getting quite popular in the used car market.
  • It is one of the most handsome looking compact SUVs in India.
  • It offers very comfortable ride quality.

Tata Motors introduced the Harrier SUV in 2019 and since then the car has been a success for the company. In fact the company launched the BS6 version of the Tata Harrier at the 2020 Auto and the Harrier since then has been a strong seller for the company. The Tata Harrier is also gaining popularity in the used car market and if you are considering this SUV, here are some pros and cons you should look at before making the final decision.

Pros

  1. The Tata Harrier is one of the handsome looking SUVs in India and adorns the IMPACT 2.0 design philosophy. It is the first vehicle to be built on the company's new OMEGArc platform which has been developed with the Land Rover pedigree.
    The design and fit and finish of the cabin remain is nice.

  2. The ride quality of the Harrier is very good and it takes all the potholes in its stride and is just smooth sailing for all the occupants.
  3. The cabin of the Harrier is extremely spacious and there's a good amount of boot space as well on offer.

Cons

  1. The gearbox of the Harrier is a little clunky and the transition is not as smooth.
  2. The Harrier is not available in a petrol avatar and so the consumers do not get a lot of options. There's only the diesel with manual and automatic transmission on offer.
    The Tata Harrier is one of the most handsome looking compact SUVs.

  3. In the manual, the clutch travel is long too though its light and it does take a toll on your left foot if you're driving in the chaotic city traffic.
