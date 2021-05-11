carandbike logo
Tata Motors Rolls Out Discounts Of Up To ₹ 65,000 On Select Cars In May

Tata Motors has rolled out lucrative discounts up to Rs. 65,000 on select cars this month. It includes exchange offers, consumer schemes, and corporate discounts.

Charanpreet Singh
Tata Motors is offering benefits on select cars this month expand View Photos
Tata Motors is offering benefits on select cars this month

Highlights

  • Discount benefits are available only for select Tata cars
  • No benefits offered on the Altroz & Safari flagship SUV
  • These special offers are valid up till May 31, 2021

Tata Motors has rolled out attractive benefits on select cars for the month of May 2021. According to offers listed on the company's website, the Indian carmaker is providing discounts of up to ₹ 65,000 on cars like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon and Harrier. The schemes include a consumer scheme and an exchange offer. There's also a special benefit that can be availed by corporate employees while purchasing a new Tata car. These special offers on select Tata cars are applicable till May 31, 2021. There are no discounts or benefits on the Safari flagship SUV and the Altroz premium hatchback this month.

Also Read: Tata Tiago CNG Variant Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage​

vlcepii8

The Tata Tiago hatchback is offered with total benefits of up to ₹ 25,000

The Tata Tiago hatchback is listed on the official website with benefits of up to ₹ 25,000. Buyers interested in purchasing this entry-level car can avail consumer discount of ₹ 15,000 along with an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000. The Tigor subcompact sedan is also available with a maximum discount of up to ₹ 30,000. It includes a consumer scheme and an exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 each.

Also Read: Tata Motors To Increase Prices Across Range​

0vc5q2gg

Customers opting for the Nexon (diesel) will receive an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

0 Comments

The Tata Nexon subcompact SUV is also part of these schemes. The SUV is available with an exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000. The homegrown automaker is providing benefits of up to ₹ 65,000 on the 5-seater Harrier SUV. The benefits include a consumer scheme, exchange offer and corporate offer of ₹ 25,000 and an exchange offer of ₹ 40,000 on the SUV. Do note, these benefits do not apply to the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ variants. These models are available with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 only.

