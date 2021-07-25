Tata Nexon: Top 5 Rivals

The Tata Nexon has been one of the safest cars in India with a 5-Star safety rating from Global NCAP in 2018. Prices of the Nexon start at Rs. 7.19 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.23 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SUV is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol is a 1.2-litre turbocharged mill tuned to produce 118 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque, the diesel is a 1.5-litre motor good for 108 bhp and 260 Nm of power figures. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and 6-speed AMT. Here are its top 5 rivals.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue continues to get three powertrain options - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The Hyundai Venue has been a game changer for the Korean carmaker in India. It amped up the game in the subcompact SUV segment and also outperformed the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza last year to gain the top-spot in the subcompact SUV space. The Hyundai Venue has also been one of the highest selling models in India throughout and packs in quite a few lucrative features luring its buyers. Here are the top five rivals for the Hyundai Venue.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza's timeless design has aged well and continues to challenge new rivals.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. It is offered as a petrol-only motor and gets the 1.5-litre K-Series four-cylinder petrol motor that belts out 103 bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual or an optional four-speed automatic transmission. The SUV is priced in the range of Rs. 7.51 lakh to Rs. 11.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet continues to get three powertrain options - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel.

The Kia Sonet is essentially a sister unit to the Hyundai Venue. Kia India also introduced the refreshed Sonet with the company's new brand logo earlier this year. It now comes in a total of 17 variants across two trims - Tech Line & GT-Line options. The SUV continues to get three powertrain options - 1.2 naturally-aspirated Smartstream, 1.0-litre turbocharged T-GDI petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Prices for the SUV start at Rs. 6.79 lakh, going up to Rs. 13.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Renaut Kiger

The Renault Kiger comes with the option of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine.

The Renault Kiger is the latest entry in the French carmaker's stable in India. Platform and mechanicals are shared with the Nissan Magnite and it is offered in four trims - RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ. It comes with the option of two petrol engines - 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and a 1.0-litre turbocharged engine. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, a CVT transmission and an AMT gearbox. The SUV is priced between Rs. 6.89 lakh to Rs. 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Mahindra XUV300

A six-speed gearbox is standard and both engines are also offered with AMT gearbox..

The Mahindra XUV300 gets a 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine makes 110 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque while the diesel engine pumps out 115 bhp and churns out a class-leading torque of 300 Nm. A six-speed gearbox is standard and both engines are also offered with an AMT gearbox. Prices for the Mahindra XUV300 start at Rs. 7.96 lakh and go all the way up to Rs. 11.71 lakh.