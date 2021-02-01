New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Car Sales January 2021: MG Motor India Registers 15% Y-o-Y Growth

Last month, MG Motor India sold a total of 3,602 units recording a growth of 15 per cent against the same month last year.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The MG Gloster SUV now commands a waiting period of up to 3-4 months, depending on the variant. expand View Photos
The MG Gloster SUV now commands a waiting period of up to 3-4 months, depending on the variant.

Highlights

  • MG Motor India registered a 15% hike in total sales in January 2021
  • The waiting period for the MG Hector is now up to 2 months
  • MG carried out annual maintenance shutdown at its facility last month

MG Motor India today announced its sales numbers for January 2021. The carmaker retailed 3.602 units last month recording a growth of 15 per cent against the same month last year. Last month, the carmaker also carried out its annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility for the first 11 days of the month. This maintenance shutdown also affected production and the supply chain. Compared to 4010 units sold in December 2020, the carmaker witnessed a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) de-growth of 10 per cent.

Also Read: MG Motor India Ramps Up Production Capacity To Meet Demand​

8l7nr3ms

The 2021 MG Hector range was launched in the Indian market last month

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family - Hector Plus 7-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021."

The carmaker also confirmed that the Hector range now commands a waiting period of up to 2 months while customers opting for the Gloster flagship SUV will have to wait up to 3-4 months depending on the variant. On the other hand, MG ZS EV continues to garner demand based on the planned expansion in various cities across India. The British marquee received 80,000 cumulative bookings for the Hector SUVs, Gloster and ZS EV in 2020.

Newsbeep
c5lui3lg

MG had received 80,000 cumulative bookings for the Hector SUVs, Gloster and ZS EV in 2020

Also Read: 2021 MG Hector Facelift: What's New​

0 Comments

Last month, the carmaker also ramped up the capacity for its SUVs to meet the rising demand from the Indian market. Moreover, it was last month when the company introduced the 2021 Hector facelift in India at a starting price of ₹ 12.89 lakh. Alongside the 5-seater Hector, the company also introduced the 6-seater and 7-seater derivatives of the SUV at ₹ 15.99 lakh and ₹ 13.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on MG Cars

  • Hector Bootspace
    Hector Bootspace
  • Hector Door Handle Lock
    Hector Door Handle Lock
  • Hector Foglamp
    Hector Foglamp
  • Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
    Mg Hector Plus Alloy Rear View
  • Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
    Mg Hector Plus Alloy Wheels
  • Mg Hector Plus Front View
    Mg Hector Plus Front View
  • Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
    Mg Gloster Projector Lens Headlamps
  • Mg Gloster Black
    Mg Gloster Black
  • Mg Gloster Front Look
    Mg Gloster Front Look
  • Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
    Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
  • Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
    Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
  • Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
    Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Gib 300x600
x
Upcoming Citroen C5 AirCross Engine Details And Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Citroen C5 AirCross Engine Details And Specifications Revealed
Car Sales January 2021: Toyota Registers 92% Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales January 2021: Toyota Registers 92% Sales Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales January 2021: Maruti Suzuki Kick-Starts The Year With A Positive Growth Of 4.3 Per Cent
Car Sales January 2021: Maruti Suzuki Kick-Starts The Year With A Positive Growth Of 4.3 Per Cent
Union Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle Scrappage Policy To Be Announced Soon
Union Budget 2021: Voluntary Vehicle Scrappage Policy To Be Announced Soon
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities