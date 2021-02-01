Car Sales January 2021: MG Motor India Registers 15% Y-o-Y Growth

The MG Gloster SUV now commands a waiting period of up to 3-4 months, depending on the variant.

MG Motor India today announced its sales numbers for January 2021. The carmaker retailed 3.602 units last month recording a growth of 15 per cent against the same month last year. Last month, the carmaker also carried out its annual maintenance shutdown at its Halol manufacturing facility for the first 11 days of the month. This maintenance shutdown also affected production and the supply chain. Compared to 4010 units sold in December 2020, the carmaker witnessed a Month-on-Month (M-o-M) de-growth of 10 per cent.

The 2021 MG Hector range was launched in the Indian market last month

Commenting on the sales performance, Rakesh Sidana Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "We have received a good response for the Hector 2021 including the latest addition to the family - Hector Plus 7-seater. Our supply situation is chasing demand with ramp up continuing post the maintenance shutdown and we expect good sales in February and March 2021."

The carmaker also confirmed that the Hector range now commands a waiting period of up to 2 months while customers opting for the Gloster flagship SUV will have to wait up to 3-4 months depending on the variant. On the other hand, MG ZS EV continues to garner demand based on the planned expansion in various cities across India. The British marquee received 80,000 cumulative bookings for the Hector SUVs, Gloster and ZS EV in 2020.

MG had received 80,000 cumulative bookings for the Hector SUVs, Gloster and ZS EV in 2020

Last month, the carmaker also ramped up the capacity for its SUVs to meet the rising demand from the Indian market. Moreover, it was last month when the company introduced the 2021 Hector facelift in India at a starting price of ₹ 12.89 lakh. Alongside the 5-seater Hector, the company also introduced the 6-seater and 7-seater derivatives of the SUV at ₹ 15.99 lakh and ₹ 13.34 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

