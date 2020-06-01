Car Sales May 2020: MG Motor India Sells 710 Units

MG Motor India sold 710 units of its vehicles in May 2020, amidst supply chain constraints. The carmaker has resumed production at its Halol manufacturing plant with approximately 30 percent capacity utilisation. 65 percent of its showrooms and service stations across the country are also operational with reduced manpower. The company registered zero sales in April 2020, like all manufacturers but registered a decent growth in March this year, at a time when the rest of the manufacturers registered negative growth. The Chinese-owned British-automaker retailed 1,518 units in March 2020, including 1,402 units of the Hector midsize SUV and 116 ZS EVs.

Now, the company is looking to further expand its business in the 'new normal' circumstances with new products and also a ramp up of production to meet the current demand. As part of its 'Phase 2' expansion plan, the carmaker is introducing the ZS EV in six new cities including Pune, Surat, Cochin, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Chennai from June 2020; expanding the presence of the pure electric vehicle across 11 markets in India.

The MG ZS EV has received a great response in India till now

Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, "Supply chain disruption coupled with stricter credit financing along with non-operation of some dealerships due to the lockdown have impacted our sales in May. The production loss notwithstanding, our front-end retail operations continue to operate with less-than-normal staff strength. We hope to restore normalcy from July onwards."

MG Motor India has undertaken several initiatives during the lockdown and recently introduced its new contact-free technology suite Shield+ programme to enhance the customer experience. It continues to follow all sanitisation processes at its facilities to ensure the safety of its customers and employees. The carmaker has also tied up with Medklinn's Cerafusion sterilisation technology for vehicle cabin sterilisation.

