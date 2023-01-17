  • Home
Honda To Launch A New 'Smart' Variant Of Activa 6G

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India will launch a new ‘Smart’ variant of the Activa 6G on January 23, 2023.
17-Jan-23
Highlights
  • Honda to launch a new 'Smart' variant of Activa 6G
  • Likely to get new features
  • Power increases marginally; Other specifications stay the same

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch a new ‘Smart’ variant of the Activa 6G on January 23, 2023. Now, we have already received an invitation from the company and it sure says ‘H-Smart’ on the invitation and Car&Bike has also accessed documents from the Road Transport Authorities, which confirm the same. This is a clear indication that Honda is likely to offer more features on the Activa 6G, which is the highest-selling scooter in India for the longest time. Does this also mean the scooter getting connected technology like most electric scooters? It will surely be a good way to level the playing field, with the likes of Ola, Ather, TVS iQube and what not!

The documents also reveal that the Activa ‘H-Smart’ is likely to get anti-theft alarm system in addition to the other features offered. The other thing worth noticing is that the gross vehicle weight of the Activa H-Smart is 279 kg, which is 1 kg less than other variants of the Activa 6G. We suspect this is likely because of the addition of new technology.  

The power output of the Honda Activa H-Smart is 7.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm, which is just a shade higher than the output of other variants at 7.68 bhp at 8,000 rpm. Other specifications are likely to stay the same as before. Currently, prices of the Activa 6G start at Rs. 73,359 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Smart variant of the Activa 6G is likely to be expensive than the other variants. 

