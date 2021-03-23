carandbike logo
Mahindra Bags Order For 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles Worth ₹ 1,056 Crore From Ministry Of Defence

The new contract for Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicles, which will be used by the Indian Army for their recce and weapon carrier requirements, is worth Rs. 1,056 crore.

Seshan Vijayraghvan
Mahindra will deliver the 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles in a phased manner over the next 4 years expand View Photos
Mahindra will deliver the 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles in a phased manner over the next 4 years

Highlights

  • The LSVs will be used by the Indian Army for recce & as weapon carrier
  • The induction of Mahindra's LSVs will take place over the next 4 years
  • Mahindra's new Light Specialist Vehicles contract is worth Rs. 1056 crore

Mahindra Defence Systems Limited (MDS), the armoured vehicle manufacturing arm of Mahindra & Mahindra, has recently secured a major contract from the Ministry of Defence for 1300 Light Specialist Vehicles (LSV). This new contract for the armoured tactical vehicles, which will be used by the Indian Army for their recce and weapon carrier requirements, is worth ₹ 1,056 crore. The induction of Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicles into the Indian Army's fleet is planned to be completed in a phased manner over the next four years, starting from 2021.

In the company's official statement, SP Shukla, Chairman, Mahindra Defence Systems Limited, said, "This contract truly signifies the success of Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is the first major contract for the advanced armoured tactical vehicles that are designed and developed by the private sector in India with intellectual property rights within the country. This contract paves the way for large scale adoption of Indian platforms with indigenous capabilities."

The new tactical vehicles have been indigenously designed and developed by MDS, in line with the standards of the Indian Army. Mahindra claims that the modular design of this vehicle makes it future proof, and MDS also has the necessary IP and capabilities in all aspects from development of the LSV Variants to complete Life Cycle Support. The company says that the LSV has undergone rigorous and elaborate trial procedure carried out by the Indian Army in different terrains including high altitude, deserts, and plains. MDS LSV is the only vehicle that passed all the Field, Ballistics, and Technical trials.

The Mahindra Light Specialist Vehicle in service with the Indian Battalion deployed for the UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa

0 Comments

One version of Mahindra's Light Specialist Vehicle is already in service with the Indian Battalion deployed for the UN Peacekeeping mission in Africa. MDS says that other friendly foreign countries have also sought details of this vehicle for their operations indicating the export potential of this armoured vehicle developed and made in India.

