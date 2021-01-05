New Cars and Bikes in India
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed

The 2021 MG Hector facelift will get a new grille, new alloy wheels and new interior while the engine options are expected to remain untouched

Ameya Naik
MG Hector Facelift Launch Date Revealed

MG Motor India is all set to launch he facelift of the Hector SUV on January 7, 2020. The company has promised a new look and of course, new features on the facelift of the car. The Hector was launched in 2019 and since then has been a strong seller for the company. The 2021 MG Hector facelift will get a new grille, new alloy wheels and new interior while the engine options are expected to remain untouched. Aesthetically, the Hector facelift will sport cosmetic updates on the outside, including the ZS EV inspired grille with the chrome-stud pattern and we'll also see a new set of twin-5-spoke alloy wheels. 

Also Read: Exclusive - Cabin And Features Of 2021 MG Hector Revealed

The two-tone beige and black interiors add a sense of sophistication to the cabin

We've already provided you with an exclusive look at what to expect inside the cabin. The updated cabin, features new, beige and black dual-tone interior. MG Motor India will also offer new features like - a wireless phone charger, along with ventilated seats for both the driver and front passenger.

The basic layout of the cabin of the 2021 MG Hector facelift will, however, remain similar to the existing model. The SUV will continue to feature the 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the i-Smart connected car system, and pre-loaded apps like - TomTom IQ Maps, Gaana Premium, and AccuWeather app. Other creature comforts like the panoramic sunroof, rear AC vents, faux leather upholstery will continue to be on offer, along with the 'Hello MG' voice command function offered with the i-Smart system. There is also a second USB port added to the passenger side of the centre console.

The Hector Facelift  has already started reaching dealerships

Also Read: MG Hector Facelift Seen At Dealerships

Under the hood, the MG Hector facelift will continue to come with the 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre petrol hybrid, and the 2.0-litre diesel engine. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions make 141 bhp and 250 Nm torque and come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic for the petrol-only version. The diesel engine, on the other hand, makes 168 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

MG Hector

MG Hector

Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 12.74 - 18.08 Lakh
EMI Starts
26,4429% / 5 yrs
SUV
Petrol , Diesel , Hybrid
Automatic , Manual
14 - 17.4 Kmpl
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Hector Bootspace
Hector Door Handle Lock
Hector Foglamp
Hector Front Grill
Hector Headlight
Hector Mirror
Hector R17 Dual Tone Machined Alloy Wheels
Hector Shark Fin Antenna
Hector Silver Finish Roof Rails
Hector Strip Side On Body Cladding
Hector Sunroof Opening
Hector Taillight
Hector 7 Colored Digital Multi Info Display
Hector Ambient Light
Hector Cruise Control
Hector Infinitys Premium Sound System
Hector Interior Lamps
Hector Leather Driver Armrest
Hector Leather Seats
Hector Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Hector Telescopic Wheel
