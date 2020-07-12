MG Hector Plus Launch: Price Expectation

MG Motor India is all set to launch the Hector Plus SUV in India and this will be the company's third SUV in the country. The six seater SUV will be slotted above the Hector SUV and probably below the ZS EV and it will hit the sweet spot as far as bringing in a three row SUV into the country. The Hector Plus is 65mm longer the 5-seater SUV. Last month, the company initiated production of the SUV at its Halol plant in Gujarat. The carmaker is leaving no stone unturned to create a buzz for the upcoming SUV. It will be offered in three trims - Super, Smart and Sharp and each and every variant will be filled to the brim with features. The SUV will be priced aggressively, and we expect it to be priced between ₹ 17 lakh – ₹ 19 lakh, but you can rely on MG Motor India to offer the new offering at an introductory price.

The MG Hector Plus SUV will sport minor cosmetic changes, specifically at the front. The chrome border around the grille is replaced by a glossy black grille, which is flanked by new LED daytime running lamps. Other exterior highlights include new LED headlamps, new front and rear bumper, rear tail lamps, revised skid plates, floating light turn indicator, shark-fin antenna, dual-tone machined alloys and much more. Dimensionally, the 6-seater Hector Plus is longer by 65mm than the Hector, however, the wheelbase remains the same at 2750mm. The new Hector Plus SUV will come in six exterior body colours - Starry Blue, Glaze Red, Starry Black, Burgundy Red, Candy White & Aurora Silver.

Inside, the SUV sports captain seats in the middle-row featuring smoked sepia brown leather upholstery along with beige headliner, revised dashboard, air vents for the third-row passengers, eight colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, 17.78 cm coloured MID, 10.4-inch HD touchscreen unit, 8-speakers, MG's iSmart connected car technology with over 55 features and more.

On the mechanical front, the Hector Plus SUV will be offered in three engine options - the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol, the 1.5-litre petrol hybrid and the 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel. The petrol engine makes 141 bhp and 250 Nm of power figures, and it is mated with a DCT and a 6-speed manual transmission. Notably, the manual transmission is offered on the hybrid version only. The 2.0-litre oil burner churns out 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission.



