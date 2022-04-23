  • Home
The prices of all of Tata Motors' Passenger Vehicles have been hiked, with an average increase of 1.1 per cent.
authorBy Mihir Barve
23-Apr-22 02:01 PM IST
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike Across Its Entire Passenger Vehicle Range banner
Highlights
  • Tata Motors joins many other brands in hiking their prices this fiscal.
  • Average price has been hiked by 1.1 per cent.
  • Tata also has plans to introduce longer range EVs in the next 2 years.

Joining a platoon of other car manufacturers who have hiked their prices in this fiscal, Tata Motors have announced a price hike for its passenger cars with effect from today, April 23, 2022. Tata Motors said that the price hike comes as an effect of rising input costs, and the prices have been increased by 1.1 per cent on an average, varying across models and variants.

cbivedd

Tata Motors also showcased the Tata Curvv Electric SUV Concept earlier this month.

Also Read: Volvo Car India Hikes Prices By 4 Per Cent Across Its Model Line-Up

Model New Price Range (Ex-Showroom - Mumbai)
Tata Tiago Rs. 5.22 Lakh - Rs. 7.67 Lakh
Tata Punch Rs. 5.67 Lakh - Rs. 9.48 Lakh
Tata Tigor Rs. 5.82 Lakh - Rs. 8.44 Lakh
Tata Tigor EV Rs. 12.24 Lakh - Rs. 13.39 Lakh
Tata Altroz Rs. 6.00 Lakh - Rs. 10.00 Lakh
Tata Nexon Rs. 7.42 Lakh - Rs. 13.73 Lakh
Tata Nexon EV Rs. 14.54 Lakh - Rs. 17.15 Lakh
Tata Harrier Rs. 14.52 Lakh - Rs. 21.81 Lakh
Tata Safari Rs. 15.02 Lakh - Rs. 23.30 Lakh

This news comes just over 3 weeks after the end of the last fiscal, where Tata Motors registered a 49 per cent growth over FY2020-21 and also recorded highest ever annual sales. India's largest automaker also registered a record quarterly sales in Q4 2022. Tata Motors also plans to introduce longer range EVs in the next 2 years, and are reportedly set to manufacture as many as 2 lakh EVs per year at Ford's Sanand Plant.

