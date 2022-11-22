BMW Motorrad To Launch The 2023 S 1000 RR In India on December 10

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch its flagship sportbike, the 2023 S 1000 RR in India. The superbike will be launched in India on December 10, 2022, and along with it, BMW is also launching three cars in India - the BMW XM Hybrid SUV, facelifted BMW X7 , and the BMW M 340i . The S 1000 RR is currently priced starting from Rs. 19.75 lakhs (Ex-showroom), so we expect the 2023 model to be priced from Rs. 20.5 lakh, going up to Rs. 25 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the top end variant.

The 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR is laden with even more tech than before along with getting significant styling updates, and more power too. The 999 cc, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder engine now makes 206.5 bhp at 13,750 rpm, which is 3 bhp more than the previous generation. Peak torque continues to be 113 Nm, coming in at 11,000 rpm. BMW says that the engine speed range on the new RR is now broader than before, with maximum engine speed being 14,600 rpm. The gearbox continues to be a 6-speed unit, with a bi-directional quick-shifter.

In terms of design, the 2023 S 1000 RR now gets a new front-end, with winglets, similar to the M 1000 RR . The rear section gets a few tweaks too, making it look sportier than before. The winglets add more downforce on the front wheel, reducing the tendency of the motorcycle to wheelie upon hard acceleration. With the aim of optimising flexibility laterally, the main frame of the new RR was given several openings in the profile of the motorcycle.

The focus was also on increasing riding precision and therefore, the steering head angle has been flattened out by 0.5 degrees and the offset of the triple clamps has been reduced by 3 mm. The new chassis geometry offers even better precision, and feedback from the front wheel. The wheelbase of the motorcycle has been increased from 1,441 mm to 1,457 mm. The rear swingarm also gets an adjustable pivot, which could be used to change the geometry on the motorcycle along with the ride height.

In addition to the updates made on the chassis, engine and design, BMW now offers a ‘slide control’ function on the dynamic traction control, which uses a steering angle sensor. The slide control function allows the rider to select two pre-set drift angles for the traction control system when accelerating out of corners. Up to the respective leaning angle, the traction control system allows slippage at the rear wheel when accelerating out of a corner, thus enabling rear wheel drift. When the pre-set steering angle value is reached, traction control intervenes, reduces slip and stabilises the motorcycle.

The other big update to the electronics suite is the ‘brake slide assist’. The brake slide assist feature, similar to the slide control feature, will allow the motorcycle to slide into a corner, at maintained speeds, when braking. The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR also gets three new colour schemes which are - Blackstorm Metallic, Style Passion in Racing Red Non-Metallic and the racing-oriented Lightwhite Non-Metallic/BMW M.