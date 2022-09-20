MG Motor India Introduces Doorstep Vehicle Repair And Maintenance Service

MG Motor India introduced ‘MG Service on Wheels’ initiative to provide customers with car repair and maintenance services from the comfort of their homes. This service outreach program is aimed at providing faster and more efficient service for ease and convenience. The pilot version of the program has been introduced in Rajkot, Gujarat, with plans to cover other upcountry markets across India in the future. It will cover most service operations that are otherwise provided only in a workshop.

The ‘MG Service on Wheels’ is a full suite of services in the periodic maintenance of vehicles in addition to addressing any repair and upkeep requirements that may arise. The mobile workshop comes equipped with a hydraulic scissor lift attached to a hydraulic power pack, an air compressor with a washing pump and additional provision for dry wash, a digital oil dispenser, a waste oil collection tank, and a pneumatic line with a filter-regulator-lubricator (FRL) unit. In addition to this, there is provision for a fully stacked spare parts rack and illumination through an LED lamp. The workshop vehicle also has a wheel balancer with a slider, an electric control box, and a first-aid box.

The program will be manned and operated by fully trained and certified technicians backed by MG’s customer support. This will bolster the service network and extend its reach across the existing market. The program will be powered by an appointment booking system that will allow customers to connect with the company and schedule their car maintenance at their convenience.