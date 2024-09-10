MG Windsor EV India Launch Today: Here’s What To Expect

MG Motor India is set to launch its first all-new model in over a year, the MG Windsor EV today. Essentially a rebadged version of the Wuling Cloud EV sold in some global markets, the Windsor EV is slightly shorter than the ZS EV in length though it is both wider and taller and sits on a longer wheelbase.



Also read: New MG Astor Makes Global Debut; Gets Hybrid Powertrain



The Windsor EV is essentially a rebadged Wuling Cloud EV sold in some global markets.

In terms of design, the EV is likely to only get minor updates over the global model - mainly to the badging. In terms of design, the Windsor has a profile similar to an MPV. The fascia has a layered look to it with a high-set small bonnet and LED light bar and a protruding front bumper that houses the LED headlamps. As with its sibling the Cloud, the Windsor will feature flush sitting door handles while round the back it gets squarish LED taillamps with a lightbar.



Also read: MG Windsor EV To Feature 15.6-Inch Central Touchscreen; Digital Driver’s Display



Styling changes to be minor and expected to be down to just the badging and alloy wheel design.

Moving to the interior, the Windsor will be a five-seater only with the second row featuring reclining seats (recline up to a 135-degree angle) with ‘bubble-style’ leatherette upholstery. MG has also confirmed features such as a panoramic glass roof, digital instrument cluster, a 15.6-inch touchscreen along with other kit such as a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.



Also read: MG Windsor EV To Be Offered With A Panoramic Glass Roof



Windsor will get a large 15.6-inch central touchscreen among other features.

Safety features are expected to include four airbags, electronic stability control, disc brakes on all four wheels, hill hold assist, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane departure warning, among others.



Also read: MG Windsor EV To Feature Reclining Rear Seats



Rear seats can recline to 135 degrees.

Coming to the powertrain, the Windsor EV is expected to carry over the battery used in the Cloud, which uses a 50.6 kWh pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheel. The electric motor in the Windsor is expected to develop around 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque - similar to the Cloud EV.



The Windsor is expected to be priced in the region of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) and could see competition from the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and lower variants of the Curvv EV.