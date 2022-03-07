Tata Motors Bags An Order For 65 Electric Vehicles From Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Motors has received an order for 65 electric vehicles from Kerala State Electricity Board. This order is part of a competitive pan India tender, floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision 'Go Green/Carbon Neutral' by 2030. As part of this order, the home-grown electric vehicle manufacturer will deliver 60 units of the Tigor EV subcompact sedan, and 5 units of the Nexon EV subcompact SUV. The deal was finalised at Kanakakkkunu Palace, Trivandrum, in the presence of K. Krishnankutty, Minister of Electricity, Adv. Antony Raju, Minister of Transport, Dr B. Ashok IAS - Chairman, KSEB and other Senior Government Officials.

Also Read: Auto Sales February 2022: Tata Motors Records 47 Per Cent Growth In PV Sales

Dr. B. Ashok IAS - Chairman, KSEB, K. Krishnankutty, Minister of Electricity, Adv. Antony Raju, Minister of Transport, and Officials of Tata Motors at the handover ceremony

The Tata Tigor EV was launched in India last year and comes with a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. The electric subcompact sedan gets Tata's Ziptron technology is equipped with a 26 kWh high energy density Lithium-ion battery pack that generates a peak power output of 55 kW or about 74 bhp, and a peak torque of 170 Nm. The EV can do a 0 to 60 kmph sprint in 5.7 seconds, and it comes with an ARAI certified range of 306 km. The Tigor EV comes with an 8-year and 160,000 km battery and motor warranty.

Also Read: Tata Nexon EV Sales Breach 13,500 Mark In India

Both the Tata Nexon EV and the Tigor EV come with the company's Ziptron powertrain technology with a claimed range of over 300 km

The Nexon EV, on the other hand, get the same Ziptron EV powertrain technology, however, it's paired with a bigger high capacity 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, that powers a permanent-magnet AC motor. The power output stands at 127 bhp, while the torque figure stands at 245 Nm. The Nexon EV also comes with 35 Mobile Apps based connected features, ranging from remote commands, vehicle tracking to driving behaviour analytics, navigation, and remote diagnostics.