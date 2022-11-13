  • Home
  • News
  • Tata Motors Sees Profit Rebound On Jaguar Land Rover Boost, Lower Costs

Tata Motors Sees Profit Rebound On Jaguar Land Rover Boost, Lower Costs

Tata Motors said it expects profit and cash flow to bounce back in the second half thanks to healthy demand for its Jaguar Land Rover cars.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
13-Nov-22 02:58 PM IST
Tata Motors Sees Profit Rebound On Jaguar Land Rover Boost, Lower Costs banner

India's Tata Motors said on Wednesday it expects profit and cash flow to bounce back in the second half thanks to healthy demand for its Jaguar Land Rover cars and a drop in domestic steel costs.

Automakers are reaping the benefits of raising prices, a surge in demand for passenger vehicles after the pandemic and easing costs of key raw material steel.

"We are seeing continued increase in demand side at JLR," Chief Financial Officer PB Balaji said in a post-earnings call. The order book is strong owing to the new Range Rover, and Range Rover Sport and Defender vehicles, he added.

Wholesale trading volume of passenger vehicles surged 69% year-on-year to 142,755 vehicles, while Jaguar Land Rover wholesale volumes - excluding its joint venture in China - jumped 17.6% to 75,307 units, although below expectations because of chip shortages.

The China market is not a stress right now for JLR and the company is focusing on getting supplies in place, Balaji said.

Tata Motors, India's third-largest carmaker, has doubled its market share in passenger vehicles to about 14% over the past two years, according to data from Federation Of Automobile Dealers Associations.
 

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Tata Motors Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 945 Crore In Q2FY2023; Revenue Jumps 30%
Tata Motors Reports Consolidated Net Loss Of Rs. 945 Crore In Q2FY2023; Revenue Jumps 30%
2 days ago
Auto Sales October 2022: Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow By 33%
Auto Sales October 2022: Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle Sales Grow By 33%
11 days ago
Indian Carmakers Propose Relaxation Of Import Duties
Indian Carmakers Propose Relaxation Of Import Duties
12 days ago
India's Tata Motors Shares Fall 5% As Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale Volumes Falter
India's Tata Motors Shares Fall 5% As Jaguar Land Rover Wholesale Volumes Falter
17 days ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Tata Cars

View All

Question Of The Day

Which bike brings out the spirit of cruising in you?

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
2Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20