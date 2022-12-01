Two-Wheeler Sales November 2022: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Registers 38 Per Cent Growth

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales figures for the month of November 2022. The company sold a total of 373,221 units which included 353,540 units sold domestically and 19,681 units exported. HMSI said that the domestic sales grew 38 per cent over last year, with 256,174 units sold in November 2021. Honda's overall two-wheeler sales in November last year stood at 2,80,381 units, with 24,211 units in export markets.

Commenting on Honda’s growth in November, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “After a successful festival season, HMSI continues to witness consistent demand in the market. There is now a growing need of mobility in urban India as offices, institutions open-up and more and more people venture out. The industry has been witnessing steady growth momentum and we are on a constant lookout to fulfil the needs of our customers. With the intent to delight our customers, we are constantly expanding our last mile presence with the inauguration of new outlets across India.”

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) ended October 2022 with 449,391 units sold cumulatively, which is a drop of 16.94 per cent on a month-on-month basis.

The company also expanded the premium BigWing network with new outlets in Bengaluru and in Hubbali, in Karnataka.