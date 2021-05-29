Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Resumes Production At Select Plants In A Phased Manner

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has officially announced that it has commenced operations at select manufacturing plants. According to a press statement from HMSI, the two-wheeler manufacturer has resumed staggered operations at three of its plants - Manesar in Haryana, Tapukara in Rajasthan and Vithalapur in Gujarat. Do note, the company is yet to resume operations at its Karnataka plant in Narsapura. The two-wheeler maker had temporarily halted operations at all four plants amidst the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has also announced support for its authorized dealers who were under complete lockdown. As a part of this initiative, the two-wheeler manufacturer shall bear the full interest cost of the dealer's inventory under complete lockdown for 30 days or more.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are gradually resuming production operations following all COVID-19 compliance & lockdown guidelines by respective state governments. While there are visible signs of recovery in the country, we will continue to monitor the situation very closely and are moving forward with safety & well-being of all our stakeholders as a top priority."

Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director - Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, "In these difficult times, Honda 2Wheelers India is proactively extending financial support to its dealers. We are confident that, full interest support on the existing dealer inventory of those dealers who are under lockdown for 30 days or more will ease their immediate business continuity concern. Also, there is a positive momentum visible in the COVID-19 vaccination drive along with various other measures by Central and State governments. However, HMSI is moving forward with a calibrated approach across its entire ecosystem ensuring synergy for stable and efficient operations. We expect easing of restrictions by various local administrations & state governments in near future and are accordingly moving forward cautiously in a stepwise manner to serve our customers."

Honda 2Wheelers India has announced support for its authorized dealers who were under complete lockdown

The company recently also announced an extension of warranty and free service benefits till July 31, 2021, in all dealerships across India. This extension will be applicable for all Honda Two-Wheeler India's customers whose vehicle's free service, warranty and extended warranty was originally ending between April 1, 2021, and May 31, 2021.