Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX Now Gets New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.3 Lakh

India Yamaha Motor has launched two new colour schemes for its FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX motorcycle, which are – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Cyber Green. Both shades are priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Other colour options include Majesty Red, Racing Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic Grey. Yamaha’s iconic FZ series has been on sale for over 15 years now.

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX gets the same 149 cc air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is tuned to make 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and develops 13.3 Nm at 5500 rpm. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX comes with a traction control system as standard. In fact, it’s the first motorcycle in the segment to get this safety feature. The bike also gets disc brakes at both ends. Yamaha continues to offer a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) unit.

Yamaha also offers a bunch of features like a fully digital instrument cluster, which is also equipped with the company’s Y-Connect system. The system lets you link your smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to receive incoming calls, SMS alerts and more.