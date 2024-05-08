Login
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX Now Gets New Colours; Priced At Rs. 1.3 Lakh

India Yamaha Motor is now offering two new colours on the FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Cyber Green. The motorcycle with new colours is priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 8, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX gets two new colours - Ice Fluo-Vermillion & Cyber Green
  • The motorcycle is priced at Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)
  • The engine specifications stay the same as before

India Yamaha Motor has launched two new colour schemes for its FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX motorcycle, which are – Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Cyber Green. Both shades are priced at Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Other colour options include Majesty Red, Racing Blue, Matte Black, and Metallic Grey. Yamaha’s iconic FZ series has been on sale for over 15 years now. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 With Smart Key Launched In India

Yamaha FZ S Fi Version 4 0 DLX Ice Fluo Vermillion 2

The 2023 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Ver 4.0 DLX gets the same 149 cc air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine that is tuned to make 12.2 bhp at 7250 rpm and develops 13.3 Nm at 5500 rpm. Yamaha FZ-S Fi Version 4.0 DLX comes with a traction control system as standard. In fact, it’s the first motorcycle in the segment to get this safety feature. The bike also gets disc brakes at both ends. Yamaha continues to offer a single-channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) unit. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha MT-15, Fascino 125 and RayZR Get New Colours For 2024

Yamaha FZ S Fi Version 4 0 DLX Cyber Green 1

Yamaha also offers a bunch of features like a fully digital instrument cluster, which is also equipped with the company’s Y-Connect system. The system lets you link your smartphone with the motorcycle via Bluetooth connectivity, allowing you to receive incoming calls, SMS alerts and more.

