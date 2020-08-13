Yamaha Launches Online Sales In India Through New Website

India Yamaha Motor has launched a new website with online sales facility for Yamaha two-wheelers offered on sale in India. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic pushing customers to prefer to stay indoors and minimise a visit to the showroom, India Yamaha Motor has introduced online sales on its website with a virtual store to enhance the buying experience of the brand's customers. The new website will have all the latest features like 360 degree view of the products along with specifications comparison between Yamaha Products bundled under the Buyers Guide option on the website.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Launches Integrated Online Sales Platform

Customers will be able to choose and book a Yamaha two-wheeler online on the new website

Speaking on the occasion, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, "Digital is future, and our new website with Virtual Store is ready to offer an enhanced buying experience and personalised customer services (One to one service) to the two-wheeler customers in India. Yamaha's philosophy to offer excitement that goes beyond the customer expectations will unfold a new chapter with the new Yamaha website as we accelerate the digital transformation of Yamaha's retail operations through a safe, reliable and engaging online portal. Bringing more innovation to the concept, in future our customers will also be able to purchase apparels and accessories on the same platform thus providing a ready solution with enhanced buying experience. Our existing after sales activities like extended warranty offers and roadside assistance will be an added advantage to the customers."

Also Read: Piaggio India Online Sales Platforms For Vespa & Aprilia

The online store will cover more than 300 dealerships across India by the end of 2020

Yamaha dealerships will also provide support in promoting contactless delivery and use digital communication tools like Whatsapp for communication with customers. Through the new website, customers can also opt for doorstep service for their purchase related enquiries, based on their requirements. Yamaha will start the online sales module from Chennai and will cover 300 dealerships across the country by the end of 2020. In addition to Yamaha, Piaggio India and Hero MotoCorp have also announced digital sales of two-wheelers through the brands' respective websites.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.