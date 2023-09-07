Login

TVS Apache RTR 310 VS Rivals: Explained

TVS has launched the RTR 310 for the Indian market but how does it stack up against its competition?
By Yash Sunil

2 mins read

07-Sep-23 07:00 PM IST

Highlights

  • Prices range from Rs 2.43 lakh to Rs 2.64 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
  • TVS to offer an additional BTO kit to enhance the motorcycle.
  • Faces competition from the Triumph Speed 400, upcoming KTM 390 Duke and BMW G 310 R

TVS Motors has just taken the wraps off the naked version of its fully-faired Apache RR 310, the all-new Apache RTR 310. Prices for the flagship naked TVS start at Rs 2.43 lakh, going up to Rs 2.64 lakh, both ex-showroom. TVS is also offering two additional kits under the BTO platform that are priced at Rs 18,000 (Dynamic Kit) and Rs 22,000 (Dynamic Pro Kit) and a Sepang Blue colour option at Rs 10,000. But how does it stack up against its rivals, the Triumph Speed 400, the soon-to-be-launching KTM 390 Duke and the BMW G 310 R, let’s find out. 

 

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 Launched At Rs 2.43 Lakh

 

Engine Specs

 Apache RTR 3102024 390 DukeSpeed 400G 310 R
Displacement321 cc399 cc398 cc313 cc
CoolingLiquid-CooledLiquid-cooledLiquid-cooledLiquid-cooled
Power35.1 bhp44.2 bhp39.5 bhp34 bhp
Torque29 Nm39 Nm37.5 Nm28 Nm
Gearbox6-Speed6-Speed6-speed6-speed 
Weight 169 kgs (kerb)165 kgs (dry)176 kgs (wet)164 kgs (wet)

In terms of performance, the most powerful offering from the bunch is the upcoming 390 Duke followed by the Triumph Speed 400. The Apache RTR 310 takes the middle ground and is more powerful than the BMW G 310 R. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki ZX-4R To Be Launched In India

Cycle Parts

 Apache RTR 3102024 390 DukeSpeed 400G 310 R
Front SuspensionAdjustable KYB USD Fork (BTO)43mm USD adjustable43mm USD fork41mm USD fork
Rear SuspensionAdj KYB Monoshock (BTO)Offset monoshock adjustableGas Monoshock with pre-load adjustmentMonoshock with pre-load adjustment
Front Brakes300 mm disc320 mm disc300 mm disc300 mm disc
Rear Brakes240 mm disc240 mm disc230 mm disc240 mm disc
Front Tyre110/70-R17110/70-R17110/70-R17110/70-R17
Rear Tyre150/60-R17150/60-R17150/60-R17150/60-R17
Fuel Tank Size11-litres13.5-litres13-litres 11-litres

In terms of the cycle parts used across all the motorcycles, they are all similar in construction. Although the 390 Duke offers the most kit, it will come at a premium in comparison to all other motorcycles of this segment. That being said, the Apache RTR 310 does offer everything a rider would need to get the best out of the motorcycle and does seem like quite a promising as well. 

 

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Unveiled

Dimensions 

 Apache RTR 3102024 390 DukeSpeed 400G 310 R
Length1991 mmNANA2005 mm
Width831 mmNA814 mm849 mm
Height 1153 mmNA1084 mm1080 mm
Wheelbase1358 mmNA1377 mm1380 mm
Seat Height800 mm820mm790 mm785 mm

As of now, the dimensions for the upcoming KTM 390 Duke aren’t available apart from the seat height. In comparison, the lowest seat height is of the BMW G 310 R, followed by the Speed 400. One thing worth mentioning is that on the 390 Duke, the brand has stated that the seat height can be lowered by 20 mm by removing the spacers underneath the seat to further aid the riding stance for any user. 

# TVS Apache RTR 310# TVS Apache RTR 310 price# KTM 390 Duke# KTM 390# BMW G 310 R# BMW G 310 R Price# Triumph Speed 400# Triumph Speed 400 specifications

