TVS Motor Co Crosses 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone For iQube Electric Scooter
Within 9 months of commencing deliveries, TVS Motor Co has crossed the milestone of selling 50,000 iQube electric scooters in India. This marks a big achievement for the company, which was one of the first mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers to bring an electric vehicle to the Indian market.
Since its launch, TVS also introduced two new variants to the iQube. The TVS iQube is now offered in 3 variants - iQube, iQube S, & iQube ST. However, while TVS opened bookings for the ST variant which comes with a larger 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers a claimed 140 km of on-road range per charge, the units are yet to hit the roads, with bookings paused for the variant. The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S variants come with a 3.4 kWh battery, and delivers a claimed 100 km on-road range per charge. It also gets features like 7-inch TFT display, HMI controls and reverse parking.