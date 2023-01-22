  • Home
TVS Motor Co Crosses 50,000 Unit Sales Milestone For iQube Electric Scooter

TVS launched the iQube in the Indian market in May 2022.
Within 9 months of commencing deliveries, TVS Motor Co has crossed the milestone of selling 50,000 iQube electric scooters in India. This marks a big achievement for the company, which was one of the first mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers to bring an electric vehicle to the Indian market.

Also Read: KTM To Sell Electric Version Of Chetak In Europe From Q1 CY2024

Since its launch, TVS also introduced two new variants to the iQube. The TVS iQube is now offered in 3 variants - iQube, iQube S, & iQube ST. However, while TVS opened bookings for the ST variant which comes with a larger 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers a claimed 140 km of on-road range per charge, the units are yet to hit the roads, with bookings paused for the variant. The TVS iQube and TVS iQube S variants come with a 3.4 kWh battery, and delivers a claimed 100 km on-road range per charge. It also gets features like 7-inch TFT display, HMI controls and reverse parking. 

line