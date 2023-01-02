Auto Sales December 2022: TVS Motor Company Posts 3.6 Per Cent Decrease in Overall Sales

TVS Motor Company announced its sales numbers of 242,012 units in December 2022 as against sales of 250,993 units in December 2021, which is a drop of 3.6 per cent. The company registered total two wheeler sales of 227,666 units last month as compared to 235,392 units in December 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales registered growth of 10 per cent increasing from 146,763 units in December 2021 to 161,369 units in December 2022.

Also Read: 2023 TVS MotoSoul Biking Festival Dates Announced

The company posted motorcycle sales of 124,705 units in December 2022 as against 133,700 units in December 2021 which is drop of 6.72 per cent. Scooter sales registered growth of 14 per cent with sales increasing from 67,533 units in December 2021 to 76,766 units in December 2022.

TVS iQube, the company’s electric scooter gained good traction and the company sold 11,071 units in December 2022 as against sales of 1,212 units in December 2021, which is a growth of a whopping 813.45 per cent.

TVS' total exports in December 2022 consisted of 79,402 units, as against 103,420 units for December 2021 which is a drop of 23.22 per cent. Two-wheeler exports consisted of 66,297 units in December 2022 as against 88,629 units in December 2021. TVS registered sales of 14,346 three-wheeler units in December 2022 as against 15,541 units in December 2021.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler sales registered 8.4 lakh units as against 8.3 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22. Three-wheeler posted sales of 0.43 lakh units as against 0.44 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22. Total exports registered sales of 2.5 lakh units in the current quarter as against 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of FY 21-22.