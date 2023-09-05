Login

TVS Apache RTR 310 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

With TVS set to launch the RTR 310 tomorrow, here is what to expect from the brand’s newest naked streetfighter motorcycle.
Calendar-icon

By Yash Sunil

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

05-Sep-23 01:28 PM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • To be powered by the same 312 cc reverse-inclined single-cylinder motor as the RR 310
  • Features an aggressive look with split-type LED headlights and gold finished flat handlebars.
  • Expected to be priced at Rs 2.40 – Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

TVS Motor Company is set for its next big launch, the Apache RTR 310, the naked streetfighter version of the Apache RR 310. The new motorcycle will be unveiled tomorrow, and here’s what to expect from the Indian automaker’s new flagship product. Pre-bookings for the bike had already commenced at Rs. 3,100 through its official website.

 

Engine

 

The new naked motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 312 cc reverse-inclined single-pot liquid-cooled mill that registers 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm, mated to the 6-speed gearbox. On the RR 310, this unit gets four riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. On the faired cousin, the motorcycle is rated to achieve 0-60 kmph in 2.93 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. Expect the RTR 310 to be quicker and faster, owing to its lower kerb weight.

 

Also Read: Upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 Being Tested By MD Sudarshan Venu

 

Design and Features 

The Apache RTR 310 will likely share most of its underpinnings with its sibling, the RR 310. Still, from the teaser video released by the brand a few weeks ago, it seems like the bike will feature some unique elements. Since it is a naked motorcycle, it will carry an exposed look of the mechanicals and chassis, like the other models in the RTR range. The bike will feature an aggressive front end with a split-type LED headlamp setup and a gold-finished flat and wide handlebar. The tank has edgy lines highlighting a bike’s aggressive styling. The saddle will be a split-seat type with an exposed rear subframe. The tail lamp will have a split-type design.

 

Cycle Parts

We also expect the RTR 310 to feature an upside-down fork setup finished in gold and a monoshock at the rear. Expect TVS to offer the RTR 310 with adjustable suspension as an option, like the RR 310 BTO variant. Braking on the motorcycle will be employed by petal-type disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.

 

Also Read: TVS Teases New Apache RTR 310; Pre-Booking Started At Rs 3100

 

Expected Price 

Since the RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India), we expect the RTR 310 to be priced slightly lower than its faired sibling and should be priced at around Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Once it launches, it will face some tough competition from the recently launched Triumph Speed 400, the soon-to-be-launching KTM 390 Duke, and the BMW G 310 R

# TVS Apache RTR 310# TVS Apache RTR 310 launch date# TVS Apache RR 310# TVS Apache# New Bike# New Bike Launch

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi Q5
7.1
0
10
2015 Audi Q5
70,925 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 15.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular TVS Models

TVS Ronin
TVS Ronin

₹ 1.49 - 1.69 Lakh

TVS Scooty Pep Plus
TVS Scooty Pep Plus

₹ 60,334 - 63,234

TVS XL 100
TVS XL 100

₹ 43,041 - 54,160

TVS Apache RR 310
TVS Apache RR 310

₹ 2.65 Lakh

TVS Radeon
TVS Radeon

₹ 59,925 - 74,966

TVS Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.25 Lakh

TVS Ntorq 125
TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 77,106 - 1.03 Lakh

TVS Raider
TVS Raider

₹ 95,219 - 1.02 Lakh

TVS Jupiter
TVS Jupiter

₹ 68,571 - 85,866

TVS Sport
TVS Sport

₹ 60,130 - 66,493

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V
TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

₹ 1.24 - 1.32 Lakh

TVS Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus

₹ 71,205 - 73,955

TVS Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180

₹ 1.31 Lakh

TVS Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125

₹ 78,175 - 85,075

TVS Scooty Zest 110
TVS Scooty Zest 110

₹ 67,016 - 68,693

TVS iQube
TVS iQube

₹ 1.66 - 1.68 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V

₹ 1.4 - 1.45 Lakh

TVS X Electric
TVS X Electric

₹ 2.5 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 17, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Aprilia RS440
Aprilia RS440

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 7, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • TVS Apache RTR 310 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn