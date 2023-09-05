TVS Apache RTR 310 Launching Tomorrow: Here’s What To Expect

TVS Motor Company is set for its next big launch, the Apache RTR 310, the naked streetfighter version of the Apache RR 310. The new motorcycle will be unveiled tomorrow, and here’s what to expect from the Indian automaker’s new flagship product. Pre-bookings for the bike had already commenced at Rs. 3,100 through its official website.

Engine

The new naked motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same 312 cc reverse-inclined single-pot liquid-cooled mill that registers 33 bhp and 27.3 Nm, mated to the 6-speed gearbox. On the RR 310, this unit gets four riding modes – Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. On the faired cousin, the motorcycle is rated to achieve 0-60 kmph in 2.93 seconds and a top speed of 160 kmph. Expect the RTR 310 to be quicker and faster, owing to its lower kerb weight.

Design and Features

The Apache RTR 310 will likely share most of its underpinnings with its sibling, the RR 310. Still, from the teaser video released by the brand a few weeks ago, it seems like the bike will feature some unique elements. Since it is a naked motorcycle, it will carry an exposed look of the mechanicals and chassis, like the other models in the RTR range. The bike will feature an aggressive front end with a split-type LED headlamp setup and a gold-finished flat and wide handlebar. The tank has edgy lines highlighting a bike’s aggressive styling. The saddle will be a split-seat type with an exposed rear subframe. The tail lamp will have a split-type design.

Cycle Parts

We also expect the RTR 310 to feature an upside-down fork setup finished in gold and a monoshock at the rear. Expect TVS to offer the RTR 310 with adjustable suspension as an option, like the RR 310 BTO variant. Braking on the motorcycle will be employed by petal-type disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS.

Expected Price

Since the RR 310 is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, India), we expect the RTR 310 to be priced slightly lower than its faired sibling and should be priced at around Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Once it launches, it will face some tough competition from the recently launched Triumph Speed 400, the soon-to-be-launching KTM 390 Duke, and the BMW G 310 R.