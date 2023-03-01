TVS Apache Range Crosses 5 Million Sales Worldwide.

TVS motor company has crossed 5 million sales of its Apache series worldwide. The first model- the TVS Apache 150 - launched in the year 2006 was the first in a line of race machines that would revolutionise sports bike segment in India. Having its presence in 60+ countries, over the years the Apache series has been setting new benchmarks in its segment with superior performance, new technology, and more.

Vimal Sumbly, Head Business - Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are thrilled to reach this global milestone and express our gratitude to all the Apacheans worldwide for this achievement. Our journey to reaching this milestone is filled with ideal and sincere efforts that have gone into making TVS Apache a truly global brand. TVS Apache has come a long way from just a motorcycle to an entire premium experience which is evident from our wide range of products and initiatives surrounding it including merchandise, rapidly growing Apache Owners Group (AOG), Apache Racing Experience (ARE), Apache Pro Performance (APP), TVS One Make Championship and marquee rides. These initiatives help us in building not just the brand in ways more than one, but also in engaging with our judicious and loyal customers from India and abroad.”



The TVS Apache was launched back in 2006 and since then, TVS has been bringing different models under Apache brand. As of now, the Apache series consists of the TVS Apache RTR-160 4V, RTR-180 2V, RTR-160 2V, RTR-200 4V and RR310. TVS Apache is also part of several racing programmes introduced by the company which has attracted a lot of youth riders. Assembled and developed around the ‘Race-Track To Road’ philosophy, it has gained overwhelming love and faith from the customers over the years and these 5 million global sales is a testament to that.

The TVS Apache has seen major upgrades across the line up in the past years. Some of the exciting upgrades are Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, dual channel ABS, race-tuned slipper clutch, SmartXonnect and more, making it a preferred choice for riders and daily commuters.

