Two-Wheeler Sales November 2020: TVS Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales Grow 30%

Total two-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 25 per cent, with 3,11,519 units despatched in November 2020, against 2,66,582 units a year ago.

TVS two-wheeler sales seem to be on recovery mode in November 2020 expand View Photos
TVS two-wheeler sales seem to be on recovery mode in November 2020

Highlights

  • TVS reports domestic two-wheeler sales of 2.47 lakh units in Nov 2020
  • Motorcycle sales accounted for over 1.33 lakh in November 2020
  • Scooter sales grew by 26 per cent to more than 1.06 unit sales

TVS Motor Company has reported domestic two-wheeler sales in November 2020 at 2,47,789 units, registering a growth of 30 per cent, over the 1,91,222 units despatched in November 2019. Overall two-wheeler sales of TVS grew by 25 per cent with 3,11,519 units despatched in November 2020, compared to 2,49,350 units despatched in the same month a year ago. Motorcycle sales grew by 26 per cent, recording 1,33,531 units in November 2020, as against 1,05,963 units in November 2019. Scooter sales also grew by 26 per cent, with 1,06,196 scooters despatched during November 2020, compared to 84,169 units in the same month a year ago.

72d8663k

TVS scooter sales also grew by 26 per cent, accounting for over 1.06 lakh scooters despatched during November 2020

TVS reported overall sales of 3,22,709 units in November 2020, a growth of 21 per cent, over 2,66,582 units despatched in November 2019. TVS Motor Company's total exports stood at 74,074 units in November 2020, which remained flat, compared to the 74,060 units exported in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports of TVS registered a growth of 10 per cent, with 63,730 units in November 2020, as against 58,128 units exported in November 2019. According to TVS, the exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and impact on operations at the Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020.

vagi0nn8

The TVS Radeon is one of the popular entry-level commuter motorcycles

Total three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company was recorded at 11,190 units in November 2020, as against 17,232 units in November 2019. While two-wheeler sales seem to be gradually recovering, three-wheeler (commercial vehicle) sales still seem to be under pressure.

